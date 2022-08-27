Destiny 2 King's Fall Raid Golgoroth encounter guide

On August 26, the Destiny 2 community waited with bated breath as Bungie released one of the most popular raids in the game. The King's Fall raid revolves around Guardians making their way to Oryx's Castle in an attempt to take him down.

However, before making their way to the Taken King, the Guardians will have to fight through a host of smaller, but powerful bosses. The Golgoroth encounter in Destiny 2 is one of them. Since this raid will stay in the game throughout Season of Plunder, here's a quick guide on how to complete the Golgoroth encounter.

Completing the Golgoroth encounter in Destiny 2 King's Fall Raid

Interestingly, this is one of the hardest encounters in the Raid. Furthermore, this encounter brings forth some really fascinating mechanics that are seen only in this encounter and nowhere else.

Before moving onto the guide, here are a few pointers that Guardians need to be aware of:

There are a total of seven orbs in the room. Shooting the central orb triggers the fight.

Shooting the other six orbs drops a pool of light. Guardians standing in these pools of light will deal additional damage to Golgoroth.

For weapons, Guardians need to make sure they have sufficient DPS to deal enough damage to Golgoroth during the boss's damage phases in Destiny 2. With that out of the way, here's the guide.

As mentioned above, the Guardians will have to shoot the orb in the center to begin the boss fight. Once it is triggered, one Guardian will have to shoot Golgoroth in the back, following which the ugly Hive Ogre will fix its gaze on them. The large yellow sack on Golgoroth's back is the target that a Guardian will need to shoot to receive the Golgoroth's Gaze debuff. With the Gaze debuff on one Guardian, Golgoroth will expose its midriff, revealing a weak spot. Shooting this spot will allow the remaining Guardians to damage Golgoroth without too much difficulty.

To deal additional damage to Golgoroth, Guardians will have to shoot one of the orbs on the side, which drops a pool of light. Guardians standing in these pools of light will gain additional damage. For further clarity, Golgoroth's Gaze is nothing but a debuff that focuses Golgoroth's damaging rays on them.

Furthermore, this debuff can be transferred from one Guardian to another. Whichever Guardian shoots Golgoroth in the back will receive the Gaze debuff. Guardians will have to repeat this process until Golgoroth is finally defeated and all six orbs have been used up.

Tips to remember while entering the Golgoroth encounter in the Destiny 2 King's Fall raid

The Gaze debuff has a 20-second timer. Once this timer expires, anyone standing on the ground in the arena dies.

During the contest mode, one Guardian at random will receive the Overcharged with Light buff while standing inside a pool of light. This buff also comes with a timer. At the end of that timer, the Guardian with the buff should ideally stand near Golgoroth because they'll explode. While this can damage Golgoroth in Destiny 2, it just might kill other Guardians.

There is a tablet at the back of the arena with a few runes on it. Every time a Guardian dies, a rune appears on this tablet. Once all six runes appear, the entire team wipes.

While this encounter sounds simple enough theoretically, it isn't easy at all in reality. Guardians will need to bring some serious firepower if they want to make this fight a short one in Destiny 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S