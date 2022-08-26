Destiny 2 King's Fall guide: Opening encounter and depositing Relics

One of the most beloved Raids in the franchise, King's Fall, has returned to Destiny 2 with reworked visuals and loot. Known for being one of the longest Raids ever, players have been hyped to face Oryx and his family on Dreadnaught once more, as something of that scale is hard to forget.

While most veterans from Destiny 1 will be acquainted with the mechanics of this activity, there are a lot of new players from Destiny 2 who will be experiencing it first-hand. Due to this, Bungie has added contest modifiers and additional challenges, which everyone will need to finish to earn completion in the first 24 hours, or the World's First title.

The following article will explain the opening mechanics required to start the core encounters of the King's Fall Raid.

How to pick up Relics and deposit them in the six statues in Destiny 2 King's Fall (2022)

1) Enemies and modifiers

Most enemies that players can hope to find here will include Taken enemies, including Thrall, Phalanx, and Knights. There are no additional Champions for the contest mode, except for additional adds and increased incoming damage. Most of the adds, such as the Phalanx, are being protected by Arc shields.

Due to increased incoming damage, Titan's Loreley Helm, or high Resilience and Recovery will be helpful.

2) The mechanics of Destiny 2 King's Fall opening encounter

The six statues at the entrance of the Court of Oryx (Image via YouTube/Gsxrclyde)

The opening encounter consists of six statues down the hallway, two relics on top of two pillars, and two areas on the left and right. Altogether, there are three major areas in this encounter that players will have to keep in check. They are:

The middle area with the six statues.

Two areas on the left and right with three relics on each side.

Before starting things off, everyone needs to assign teams to make the encounter clearer to understand. A Destiny 2 fireteam of six needs to divide themselves into three teams. Here are their assignments:

Two players of one team will need to be in the middle to clear adds.

Two players of another team need to go to the left collecting relics and breaking doorways.

Another team of two players needs to do the same thing on the right.

The right area for the second and third relics (Image via YouTube/Gsxrclyde)

The encounter can start after two players pick up the relics in the middle, which will need to be dunked in two statues at the same time. After this, additional relics will spawn in a sequence, both in areas left and right. Both players on both sides will need to coordinate with each other, pick up their respective relics, and dunk them in two statues in the middle at the same time.

The starting room of King's Fall Raid (Image via YouTube/Gsxrclyde)

While one player is carrying the relic, the job of the other player on both sides is to shoot the blocked doorway, clear adds, and make a path for the relic carrier. Once all the relics are dunked in six statues, a portal will open for the second encounter of the Raid.

There are no wipe mechanics in this first encounter of Destiny 2 King's Fall.

