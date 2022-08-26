Destiny 2 King's Fall: Release date, time, power cap, World's First requirement, and more 

Everyone's favorite Raid from Destiny 1 is just a few hours away from returning to Destiny 2. Fans of both games will be able to enjoy and experience the wrath of Oryx and the ambiance of the Dreadnaught in the brand-new engine.

Typically, a World's First race accompanies the release of a new Raid. In the recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie), the company dived deep into all the stipulations for the race and the requirements for each player in terms of power level.

This article lists everything you need to know about the upcoming King's Fall Raid, including its release date, time, required power cap, and more.

King's Fall release time for all regions, required power cap, and more in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (2022)

1) Release date and time

Oryx in The Taken King DLC (Image via Bungie)

King's Fall will go live with the daily reset on August 26, sparking a bit of controversy in the community.

Bungie usually launches a Raid on Saturday, allowing most people to run the activity due to their days off on the weekend. However, the launch is on a Friday this time around, angering a lot of players who work on weekdays.

This decision was made to balance the workload of Bungie employees so that they can have all hands on deck after the Raid goes live.

The scheduled time for the Destiny 2 release is 10 AM PST. The time for all major regions are as follows:

India: 10:30 PM (August 26)

China: 1:00 AM (August 27)

Australia: 3:00 AM (August 27)

UK: 6:00 PM (August 26)

Brazil: 2:00 PM (August 26)

2) Required power cap

Skeleton Key artifact in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The recommended power level for clearing the King's Fall on Day 1 is 1560, which was the power cap for last season. Hence, anyone who has played Season of the Haunted already has gear powerful enough to reach the cap. Those who haven't caught up to the cap can follow these steps:

Reach the soft cap by completing the Legendary campaign of The Witch Queen.

Complete all powerful activities such as Public events, PvP, and Lost Sectors.

Complete three activity playlists of Vanguard, Gambit, and Crucible, alongside eight bounties of Tower vendors. Other pinnacle activities include Vox Obscura, Preservation, Wellspring Master in the Throne World, Duality Dungeon, and Master Ketchcrash from Season 18.

Once a player reaches 1560, the additional difficulty on Day 1 will be from contest modifiers.

3) World's First Raid race stipulations

The Raid race belt for winners (Image via Destiny 2)

In the first 24 hours, the fireteam to complete the Raid in contest mode will be able to do an additional set of challenges for the Regicide triumph. This will include a total of six challenges from each encounter:

King's Fall Raid completion

The Grass is Always Greener

Devious Thievery

Gaze Amaze

Under Sonstruction

Hands Off

Day 1 challenges in King's Fall (Image via Destiny 2)

Completing all the aforementioned challenges will mark the end of the World's First race. Typically, any fireteam that completes all the challenges will get a Day 1 emblem.

