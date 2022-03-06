Bungie extends contest modifiers for Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple raid

After the Vow of the Disciple went live in Destiny 2 on March 5, the community had a lot of bumps along the way with several error codes. With the World's First race concluding with clan Elysium coming up top, many things have been unlocked within the Throne World and void 3.0.

While the contest modifiers for a particular raid are set to be active for 24 hours, it seems Bungie has made some changes to the timings. The official support Twitter account for Bungie announced the extension of the contest modifiers, which will now end on March 7 at 10:00 am PDT (1800 UTC).

Datto @DattosDestiny Missed it by that much. 2nd place. GGs @SaltagreppoD2 . And GGs @Bungie for another great raid. We are still contenders. Missed it by that much. 2nd place. GGs @SaltagreppoD2. And GGs @Bungie for another great raid. We are still contenders. https://t.co/KUM2Mki0Pf

The main reason behind this change is to give players a chance at the Day 1 Cleaver emblem. There have been numerous reported connection issues in the first hour of Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple, and it seems everyone will get an extra chance at gaining the emblem for an added 24 hours.

The Vow of the Disciple consists of five encounters, including the Entrance, Acquisition, Collection, Exhibition, and the final boss. While the World's First race was won by clan Elysium, there were a lot of error codes that might have just prevented a lot of professional streamers from winning the belt.

Eli @Sweatcicle what a disaster what a disaster

However, there will still be a chance for everyone to get the Day 1 emblem after completing the Vow of the Disciple within March 7, 10:00 am PDT. BungieHelp's official Twitter account posted the following just minutes before World First was achieved:

"Contest Mode has been extended an additional 24 hours and will now end on Monday., March 7. at 10:00 am PDT. This is to give those experiencing connection issues in the Vow of the Disciple raid a chance to obtain the Cleaver emblem."

Bungie further added that the distribution of Destiny 2 emblems during the extension will be done later. The upcoming TWAB (This Week at Bungie) will have additional information.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Players who complete the raid during the extension will be awarded the emblem at a later date. More information will be provided in a future TWAB on the exact date of distribution. Players who complete the raid during the extension will be awarded the emblem at a later date. More information will be provided in a future TWAB on the exact date of distribution.

In addition to completing Vow of the Disciple, Bungie added in a new mission called Preservation in Savathun's Throne World alongside remaining void fragments for 3.0. Everything will be available to players regardless of whether or not an individual has completed the raid.

Edited by Srijan Sen