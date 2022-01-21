Bungie's weekly blog post announces major changes coming to Destiny 2 Witch Queen

Bungie released their weekly blog post a few hours ago, revealing some interesting changes to several core Destiny 2 features.

As promised by their Senior Community Manager dmg04 on Twitter, the recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie) talked about changes to blue drops, gunsmith mats, and even a new raid.

Bungie also announced the return of a couple of catalysts alongside different methods to farm Dead Man's Tale and Hawkmoon. Among the catalysts, players will be able to farm for Outbreak Perfected and Whisper, which was absent from the game for a long time.

Details on the new raid, Outbreak and Whisper catalyst alongside Power cap announced in Destiny 2 TWAB

1) Blue drops

Blue Drops (Image via Bungie)

Starting with Witch Queen, players will stop getting blue drops from playlist activities once they reach the soft cap of 1500. Instead, everyone above the power criteria will start receiving an increased amount of legendary gear and even a few shards.

While the blue gear will still drop from open-world chests and enemies, it will keep the postmaster from being congested.

2) Power caps

Guardians (Image via Bungie)

The power floor with the Witch Queen campaign will be pushed to 1350 for all players. From there, everyone will have to farm for powerful gear via the campaign, crucibles, strikes, and public events to reach the soft cap of 1500.

The next powerful cap will be at 1550, which players will reach by completing several challenges from vendors and other tasks.

Floor cap: 1350

Soft cap: 1500

Powerful cap: 1550

Pinnacle cap: 1560

The pinnacle cap of 1560 can be reached by acquiring gears from raids, Iron Banner, Trials of Osiris, and anything related to high-tier PvE.

3) Outbreak and Whisper catalyst

Outbreak Perfected (Image via Bungie)

The long-awaited catalysts for both Outbreak and Whisper will be available to everyone via the playlist activities. While the quests for Dead Man's Tale and Hawkmoon will be going away, Bungie will be changing their drops to Xur. Players will get random rolls on both of these weapons.

The required materials to buy these exotics will be:

1 Ascendant Shard

1 Exotic Shard

125000 Glimmer

200 Legendary Shards

Also, the list of exotic catalysts that will be available in the playlists are:

Dead Man's Tale

The Fourth Horseman

Whisper of the Worm

Outbreak Perfected

Hawkmoon

Ager's Scepter

These exotics will be available exclusively to Beyond Light owners.

4) Gunsmith reputation

Banshee-44 (Image via Destiny 2)

The gunsmith Banshee will be getting his entire reputation system reworked, similar to other vendors in the Tower. With these implementations, other resources such as gunsmith materials and weapon telemetries will be completely removed.

Instead, players will gain reputation rank by dismantling legendary and exotic gear and completing Banshee's bounties.

The next raid in Destiny 2 Witch Queen will go live on March 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM Pacific (18;00 UTC). The name of the raid, however, is still unannounced.

Edited by R. Elahi