Gunsmith materials might be going away in Destiny 2 Witch Queen 

Gunsmith materials can be found everywhere in Destiny 2. It is one of the main substances that drop after dismantling any gear, be it armor or weapons. They can be exchanged for various world drops, especially weapons from Banshee-44.

However, with the increased drop rate of these materials, players tend to stock up on a lot of them in their inventory and even the vaults. Destiny 2 Senior Community Manager dmg04 took to Twitter to give a heads-up to the community regarding the upcoming TWAB (This Week at Bungie).

He said that the weekly blog post will feature a lot of game-changing pointers, where he also asked players to get rid of their gunsmith mats.

Bungie's Senior Community Manager asks players to spend their gunsmith materials ahead of Destiny 2 Witch Queen

Each vendor in the Tower can provide weapons and armor via their respective tokens. Zavala has Vanguard Tokens, Shaxx has Crucible Tokens, and Banshee-44 has gunsmith materials for specific types of weapons and armor.

However, as opposed to Strikes and Crucibles, Banshee's mats can drop almost passively, given the amount of gear that everyone gets from all activities. This led to the Guardians having multiple 9999 stacks on their weapon mats.

While all of them can be exchanged for rare weapons with god rolls, turning in more than 10,000 mats will take up a lot of time.

A couple of days before TWAB (This Week at Bungie), Bungie's Senior Community Manager made some important announcements regarding these materials. Starting Witch Queen, players might lose all access, as dmg04 teased the following changes:

"Changes to blue drops in the pipe."

"Power Floors & Raid Launch Date."

"Gunsmith updates (Spend your gunsmith mats...)"

Aside from the gunsmith mats, blue drops might be getting deleted with the next expansion as well. Blue rarity gear is known for taking up valuable space in the Guardian's inventory and postmaster. Bungie might finally be taking the community's complaints into account and removing them with Year 5.

KackisHD @RickKackis @A_dmg04 Welp.... time to turn in like 30k+ gunsmith mats lol @A_dmg04 Welp.... time to turn in like 30k+ gunsmith mats lol

Whether Bungie is planning to completely delete Banshee's mats, or replace them with something else, everyone can expect the gunsmith mats to disappear once Witch Queen drops.

