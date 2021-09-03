Bungie wants players to be cautious of the Hive Guardians in Destiny 2 Witch Queen

Destiny 2 has a lot of enemy types for Guardians to shoot and loot from. From the Fallen to the Scorn, Hive, and Cabals, there is no shortage of enemies that want to take hold of the earth. The main cause of their invasions has a lot to do with the main source of light, The Traveler.

On August 24th, Bungie held a live showcase for the upcoming expansion called Destiny 2 Witch Queen. The cinematic trailer showcased bits and pieces of upcoming content alongside a new enemy faction known as "Hive Guardians."

They will act like normal Guardians with the power from the Light and ghosts, which might give them an additional chance to respawn after being defeated.

Hive Guardians and how dangerous they can be in Destiny 2 Witch Queen

In a recent interview with Polygon, Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn and general manager Justin Truman opened up about new enemy types and new challenges. It will bring a lot to the table for the Guardians in terms of gameplay and story.

They said that the main idea behind the Hive Guardians is to make the players feel like they're fighting a mirror image of themselves. Bungie also wants everyone to fight someone they already understand, therefore leveling the field of combat in numerous interesting ways.

In the trailer for The Witch Queen, some of the Hive Guardians were shown leaping into the air and casting a blade barrage on a human Guardian. But much like a real playable Guardian, their entire power doesn't just stop at throwing the power of light around.

Details on how and where these Hive Guardians will work are still unclear. However, players in Destiny 2 Witch Queen will see ghosts hovering beside each other, much like the normal light-bearing Guardians in-game. Ghosts act as a source of revival as they hold the power of light.

Going with this theory, it is safe to say that the Hive Guardians will be revived by their respective ghosts, if not dealt a finisher, as shown in the trailer for The Witch Queen.

Joe Blackburn also stated that it wouldn't be easy for the players to reach for the Hive ghosts, as it requires each Hive Guardian to be killed first. So finishing off a ghost will be the biggest priority in combat.

Destiny 2 general manager Justin Truman added that they want players to fear the idea of a Hive Guardian. Up until now, there have only been enemies who used to fear the sight and arrival of the Guardians. So it is about time some challenges come into play when a Hive guardian interrupts a player's perfect flow of a regular encounter.

