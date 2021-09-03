Destiny 2 patch notes 3.3.0.1, cross-platform voice chat, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost just got its first set of patch notes on TWAB since its release on August 24. Bungie has changed the sandboxes and the bug inside the Vault of Glass raid, alongside armor, weapons, and abilities.

With Season 15 introducing cross-play in Destiny 2, Bungie allows players to join each other across all platforms. A recent hotfix made tweaks to that update and let the Guardians talk to each other.

However, the current Xbox chat is facing some issues with the privacy settings and mute options, which will be fixed quickly.

Destiny 2 patch notes and everything you need to know about 3.3.0.1 hotfix

1) Gameplay

Lorentz Driver, the exotic energy Linear Fusion rifle in Season of the Lost (Image via Bungie)

With the new season, the Destiny 2 community was bound to get various issues involving balancing, bugs, and minor changes. While some are still at large, Guardians won't face most bugs and glitches as they have been fixed with the 3.3.0.1 patch, on September 2, with the weekly reset.

Some of these changes include the issue of the Lorentz Driver's exotic perk of tracing the enemy Guardians inside PvP. This has been fixed, and the weapon won't be applying markers to others in the Crucible, unlike the PvE.

Starting today:



The new Iron Banner weapons, Peacebond, and Forge's Pledge will have perks Iron Reach and Iron Grip, added to them, respectively. Additionally, Bungie has also fixed issues with armor modifications, where the fusion rifle scavenger artifact mod will no longer allow players to gain heavy ammo while picking up special ammo.

In the first week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, one major issue was the overpowered hunter exotic armor piece, "Radiant Dance Machines." For 3.3.0.1, this can no longer trigger armor modifications and Stasis Fragments more often than what's intended.

2) Activities and more

Destiny 2 Astral Alignment, the seasonal activity (Image via Bungie)

Aside from armor and weapons, seasonal activities and raids were also seen as minor issues that became frustrating for the Guardians to come face-to-face with over time.

Destiny 2's Season of the Lost activity, Astral Alignment, got one of its issues fixed where the encounter on the ether collection used to get soft locked after all the Ether Wisp got destroyed.

Additionally, there was an issue with the Vault of Glass raid where Guardians used to get blocked in the main entrance with an invisible barrier. This has been fixed with the 3.3.0.1 patch.

