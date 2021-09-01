All Atlas Skews location for Destiny 2 quest Tracing the Stars II

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost enters the second week with a new bunch of quests, activities, and seasonal challenges. Mara Sov once again requires the Guardian's help in driving out Xivu Arath's forces from the Dreaming City, alongside finding Atlas Skews scattered across the location.

In the very first week, Mara Sov asked the Guardians to find these Skews from five different locations. This week marks the second part of the ongoing quest for "Tracing the Stars," where everyone once again has to find hidden skews in five locations within the Dreaming City.

Five Atlas Skews locations in Dreaming City of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost week 2

1) Strand Towering Statue

Atlas Skew first location on the Dreaming City (Image via Bungie)

Guardians can spawn at the Divalian Mists waypoint in the Dreaming City, and head straight through the plains until they hit a tunnel-like path.

After entering, players will find a huge door at the end of the cave leading to another open location on the map. Once entered through the door, the first Atlas Skew in Destiny 2 will be located on top of the corrupted rock at the leftmost part of the road. Typically, there will be a waypoint pinpointing the location of the Skew.

2) Strand Gazebo Statue

Atlas Skew second location on the Dreaming City (Image via Bungie)

From the first location, Guardians need to head towards the eastern part of the map and keep going across the bridge.

The second Atlas Skew in Destiny 2 will be located right beside the corrupted pillar structure on top of the rocks. A waypoint pinpointing its location will appear after getting close to it.

3) Aphelion Brazier

Atlas Skew third location on the Dreaming City (Image via Bungie)

The Guardians need to get inside the Aphelion's Rest lost sector in Dreaming City and head directly towards the end-chest behind the boss.

The third Atlas Skew from Destiny 2 can be found here. All enemies and bosses can be skipped inside the Lost Sector for this part.

4) Garden Waterfall

Atlas Skew fourth location on the Dreaming City (Image via Bungie)

Guardians need to backtrack all the way to the first entrance of the strand and head left up the road, and climb the stairs inside the monument.

After following the one-way path, Guardians will come across an open area. The fourth Atlas Skew in Destiny 2 is located in the north-eastern part, just beside the waterfall.

5) Garden Bridge Tree

Atlas Skew fifth location on the Dreaming City (Image via Bungie)

Just to the left of the fourth Atlas Skew, Guardians will find a bridge connected to the garden house in Dreaming City. The fifth and final piece can be found towards the end of this bridge.

Edited by Siddharth Satish