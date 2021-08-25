Destiny 2 Season of the Lost launched a few hours ago with numerous quests, seasonal challenges, and activities. With queen Mara Sov's return, the stakes are at an all-time high as Witch Queen Savathun also makes her presence known within the Dreaming City.

The main objective of Season 15 aligns with the Witch Queen, which makes the quests ahead for the Guardians a bit interesting. The Dreaming City needs to be freed from Xivu Arath's grasp, which is the same thing that Savathun wants, making her one of the central characters in the season aside from Mara Sov.

Throughout these exploits, the queen of the Awoken will ask the Guardian to run side errands for her alongside the main seasonal objective. Recovering Atlas Skews is one of them.

This week, everyone got to see just the first part of the quest, with more coming every week.

All Atlas Skews location for Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 1 and how to get them

1) Drowned Bay Alcove

Dreaming City Divalian Mist lost sector (Image via Bungie)

Guardians need to spawn at the waypoint located near the Divalian Mists in the Dreaming City. After that, there will be an entrance just right to the waypoint to a Lost Sector.

They will find an Atlas Skew after following the Sector's path and turning right at the end of the cave.

2) Divalian-Cimmerian Path, Central cave

The Second Atlas Skew location in Dreaming City (Image via Destiny 2)

The spawning point on the Divalian Mist waypoint in Destiny 2 should be the same in this case, just like the previous one.

After spawning, Guardians will need to head straight and look for a cave to the left. They can find an Atlas Skew inside.

3) Divalian-Rheasilvia Path, Lower cliffside

The third Atlas Skew location in the Dreaming City (Image via Destiny 2)

As the name suggests, this third Atlas Skew can be found after jumping off a cliff near the cave entrance to Rheasilvia. Guardians need to be careful here as they might fall to their death.

Upon getting closer, there will be a waypoint pinpointing the location of the Skew, which will make it easier to obtain.

4) Spine Oracle Orrery

The Spine Oracle Orrery location in the Dreaming City (Image via Bungie)

Just to the left of the cliff, Guardians can follow the path through the blue crystals and keep going until they end up inside the Spine Oracle Orrery.

Atlas Skew can be found on the very top by following the spiral stairs on the right of the entrance.

5) Distant Spine Island Tree

The fifth Location for the Atlus Skew on the Dreaming City (Image via Destiny 2)

Guardians can take the usual route from the Oracle Orrery and head to the leftmost part of the Dreaming City map in Destiny 2.

Typically, a waypoint will be visible upon coming close to the Skew, making it easier for them to spot it.

