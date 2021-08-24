Destiny 2 Witch Queen teaser reveals Savathun 

Bungie just dropped some exciting news after teasing a short cinematic trailer from Destiny 2 Witch Queen.

Ahead of the scheduled live showcase on August 24, the community got to see a sneak-peek of things to come in next year's biggest expansion of the game. The fans also got a look at perhaps the main antagonist, The Witch Queen herself.

Savathun, formerly known as Sathona, is a Hive god and a sister to the God of War, Xivu Arath, and The Taken King, Oryx. She has been accused of corrupting multiple core characters in the game, namely Osiris, Shaxx and even the Crow.

Aside from Darkness, the Guardians will now have to come face-to-face with her and stop her corruption from spreading across numerous systems.

Bungie teased Destiny 2 Witch Queen's main antagonist

There have been multiple leaks surrounding the in-game render model of the Witch Queen Savathun, alongside numerous destinations and even a new subclass and raid features.

Although the supposed leaks haven't confirmed any final bosses or activities, several pastebin leaks throughout the last few months did have little information on new locations such as D1 Mars, The Dreadnaught, and Savathun's throneworld.

This also leads back to the very recent teaser that Bungie released.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen teaser, The Truth (Image via Bungie)

In the recent 15-second cinematic teaser, the community got to see official footage of the Witch Queen in detail for the second time after the earlier release of an image showcasing a Guardian.

The cinematic clip features Savathun, who is seen walking through a path decorated with flowers, towards what looks like hive sulfur. As the teaser continues, she further walks forward, with a pair of wings on her back, submerging into the sulfur with Hive corpses afloat on the surface of the liquid.

Hive corpses afloat the Hive sulfur (Image via Bungie)

There are speculations about the domain shown in the Destiny 2 teaser to be that of the Fundament. It is a giant gas planet in an unknown star system that gave rise to the Hive billions of years ago.

Whether this location will be available for expansion is unknown. However, there might be a playlist strike or a temporary tileset for the story quest, within the teased location in Destiny 2, in the future.

