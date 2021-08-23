Destiny 2 leaks confirm Witch Queen info and upcoming content 

Bungie has been building up hype for the Destiny 2 Witch Queen expansion since last year before releasing the Beyond Light expansion. As a whole, the fourth DLC is supposed to be the "biggest expansion ever" in terms of story, content and gameplay.

However, several images containing all kinds of information on Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and other expansions have been leaked online. The leaks were posted on the RaidSecrets' Reddit and Discord server, which are now subject to the rule of banning any leaks relating to Destiny 2.

RUMOR: #Destiny2 Season of the Lost, The Wich Queen, and Lightfall content, features have been leaked. Spoilers warning!https://t.co/JcZ8YZY5l7 — DestinyNews+ (@DestinyNewsCom) August 21, 2021

Bungie has been using these expansions by codenames, with Nova being Witch Queen, Stardust being Beyond Light and Nebula being Lightfall.

Destiny 2 leaks on upcoming content and beyond

1) Age of Darkness

A leaked image on the roadmap of future Destiny 2 expansions (Image via Reddit)

User Dioxety on Reddit has transcribed the information on the image since it's a little blurry. It states:

Darkness returns to Sol, revealing itself to be a powerful tool that the Guardians can wield. Humanity's views are shaken by new discoveries on Light, Traveler, Darkness and the Entity behind the Pyramids--- The Witness. Destiny's ultimate enemy revealed. It brings about a second collapse with the threat of something much more.

Other leaked images showcase more on Project Stardust and Nova. While there are plenty of other images revealing Bungie's plans for the future of Destiny 2, especially Witch Queen, there seems to be information on several reworked in-game mechanics as well.

Leaked footage of Witch Queen roadmap codenamed, Nova (Image via Reddit)

There have also been rumors surrounding a new dungeon coming in the second half of Season 15. Alongside this, the Destiny 2 x Halo crossover might also feature a few themed quests and the return of the infamous rocket launcher from Destiny 1, the Gjallarhorn.

2) Iron Banner rework

Iron Banner rework leak on Reddit (Image via u/Dioxity)

Additional leaks reveal a rework of the Iron Banner's reward pool. All Guardians will have their ranks with Saladin reset at the start of the activity week. Any Blue or World drops will be excluded from the pool and replaced by Iron Engrams and Superior Iron Engrams.

The Iron Banner will also see itself getting a seal for the Guardians to fight for, called the Iron Lord. This will be further available to be guilded. The difficulty of acquiring this seal is rumored to be equivalent to Flawless or Conqueror.

At the end of the day, these are all datamined leaks, which are supposed to be taken with a grain of salt. Bungie has not confirmed anything yet. Going with the track record, however, everything up to this point has been confirmed, which makes the leaks more reliable.

