Destiny 2 and Halo crossover rumors, speculations and more

Destiny 2's community is no stranger to crossovers. Back in 2017, Bungie announced a final DLC to send off the original title along with a Halo crossover. It was a first for Halo to see itself on non-Microsoft platforms like PC and Xbox.

However, with Bungie's 30th anniversary, rumor has it that another Destiny 2 and Halo crossover is in the making. Halo is a sci-fi first-person shooter game developed by Bungie in 2001.

Both games share similarities in terms of gunplay and movement; however, it is believed the individuals who worked on the Halo franchise back in the day no longer work for Bungie.

Speculations and what to expect in the Destiny 2 x Halo crossover:

Rumors suggest that the latest Destiny 2 x Halo crossover might arrive sooner than expected - around December this year. Over the past four months, there has been speculation about the leaks and rumors detailed on the Destiny 2 RaidSecrets Reddit server.

Along with the Witch Queen expansion announcement, some of these rumors have turned out to be true in the events of Season 14. A notepad document was shared with the community conjecturing about future events, including Bungie's 30th Anniversary buyable pack that will be available for purchase between Season 15 and 16.

Twitter user Nyx, who has been spot-on with Beyond Light and stasis leaks before, as much as confirmed that the information listed in the document regarding the crossover is "mostly legit".

Okay so Bungie teased this picture of the Nova Hunter in the TWAB, this is Old Chicago, the new location in #WitchQueen. It is also where will acquire the new "Vapor" subclass to add to our dark arsenal. #Destiny2 #Leaks pic.twitter.com/kqNpoeJrTq — Nyx (@MxNyxara) June 3, 2021

The document aslso mentioned additional details with respect to the Witch Queen expansion and Destiny 2 x Halo crossover.

Everything shared among the community should be taken with a grain of salt as nothing has been officially confirmed by Bungie yet. However, the crossover and the anniversary packs will likely include the following:

4 PvP maps (2 new, 2 from Destiny 1)

"Weapon only" PvP mode called Hardware

An exotic sniper rifle from Halo

Exotic Gravity Hammer

A legendary battle rifle

Halo-themed armor sets

Armor sets include ODST for Hunters, the Reach Spartan for Titans and The Arbiter for Warlocks.

However, the document also states that there is a mention of older titles from Bungie including Myth, Pathways into Darkness, and Marathon. The anniversary pack is rumored to have a price tag of 20$.

Pathways into darkness (Image via Bungie)

Furthermore, Bungie's official weekly news report always includes quotes from Halo, such as:

Don't make a promise...

I need a weapon...

You know the music...

This is a subtle hint for the Destiny 2 community: the leaks might be true after all.

The showcasing of Bungie's biggest expansion till date will take place on August 24, along with the release of the new season. The community can't be any more excited about Destiny 2's upcoming content.

