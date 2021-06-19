How Halo Infinite's free to play multiplayer builds a pro-consumer live service model

Xbox featured Halo Infinite, both in the campaign and the free-to-play multiplayer at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase E3 2021.

Halo Infinite, poised to be the soft reboot of the Xbox’s flagship franchise, was first unveiled during the 2020 Xbox Showcase with a release date for late 2020. Even though the game was praised for its scope and tight and fluid gunplay, it was heavily panned for its graphical and visual style, which felt underwhelming.

Based on fan response, Xbox made the decision to delay Halo Infinite and launch the Xbox Series X|S without a flagship title. After a year of development, Halo Infinite made its grand return to the Xbox Bethesda Game Showcase E3 2021.

From Halo Master Chief Collection to Halo Infinite, the evolution of battlepass

Halo Master Chief Collection, following its PC launch, brought in a new fanbase. The resurged interest has made developers reconsider post-launch content and promise 10 seasons of free battlepass.

However, unlike other games, the Halo MCC battle pass never expires, which means a player can go back to a previous season and unlock the items. The cosmetic gear pieces for both multiplayer and co-op included different armor pieces, including headgear and chest pieces, as well as armor colors.

The wide range of post-launch cosmetics allows players to dial in to customization and truly make their spartan their own.

The never-expiring battlepass is an admirable pro-consumer move, as it gives the option for players to select when they want to buy the battlepass. As a live service game, it builds upon previous content rather than replacing it. Another admirable step is making Halo Infinite multiplayer a free-to-play title.

Making multiplayer free-to-play will not only ensure a massive player base but will also ensure thriving lobbies. It will also provide an option for players to not only try out the game but to join in with friends.

Halo Infinite, along with its free-to-play multiplayer, is scheduled to launch on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via both Steam and Microsoft Store during the holiday season of 2021. It will also be available on Game Pass on day 1.

Halo 5 Guardians, the forgotten game

Halo Master Chief Collection brings all previous Halo games till Halo 4, including Halo Reach and Halo 3 ODST, to the PC platform for the first time. With Halo Infinite confirmed for PCs, the only mainline Halo game PC fans are missing is Halo 5 Guardians.

Even though Halo 5 Guardians is considered the weakest Halo title, it raises several questions, which will be answered in Halo Infinite. Considering there is a missing link between Halo 4, included in the Halo Master Chief Collection, and Halo Infinite, PC players might feel left out of the story loop.

When Halo Reach and Halo 3 ODST were first added to the Master Chief Collection, fans requested that the Halo 5 Guardians Campaign be added. Alas, 343 has confirmed that currently its plan lies solely on Halo Infinite.

Edited by suwaidfazal