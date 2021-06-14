Master Chief takes on a new AI in a new Halo Infinite Trailer, launches holiday 2021

Halo Infinite debuted a new story trailer and confirmed the launch window as holiday 2021, along with a free-to-play multiplayer.

Since its inception in 2001, Halo has remained the flagship franchise for the Xbox. After 20 years and 5 mainline iterations, the series is ready to make a comeback with Halo Infinite.

When the gameplay footage of Halo Infinite was first revealed back in 2020 for a holiday release, there was a mixed reception. While fans were interested in the world of Zeta Halo and Banished as the antagonist, the graphics failed to meet expectations.

After a year of delays, Halo Infinite is back, looking like a new game with a new launch window.

Halo Infinite story trailer calls back to the original game

Halo Infinite debuted a new story trailer during Sunday’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase E3 2021. The trailer starts with John 117, aka Master Chief, making his way through the remains of a spaceship.

Following that he comes face to face with an AI, who looks quite like Cortana, but isn’t. When Master Chief enquired about Cortana, she said that she was supposed to take her place, while Master Chief took Cortana to be deleted.

Following that, in a throwback to the series’s origin, Master Chief takes the AI Chip and puts it in his helmet, just like how the series started with Master Chief taking Cortana on a chip in his helmet.

Fans are beyond excited to learn more about the epic story campaign for Halo Infinite, launching in Holiday 2021.

Halo Infinite free-to-play Multiplayer debuts in Holiday 2021

Halo always had a strong multiplayer base. From the epic machinima of Red vs Blue to teabagging, Halo Multiplayers have always had memorable moments. The console experience of a strong multiplayer was brought to the PC, following Halo Master Chief Collection’s debut.

Welcome back, Spartans.



Take your very first look at the free-to-play multiplayer experience for #HaloInfinite, coming to Xbox and PC this holiday.



🚨 https://t.co/u0sfs6tD9G pic.twitter.com/YTOPdjZxmP — Halo (@Halo) June 13, 2021

With a strong multiplayer base and a free-to-play model, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is poised to bring in many new players. The free-to-play multiplayer from Halo Infinite will launch alongside the campaign during the 2021 holiday season. The game will be available on PC, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X|S. Fans cannot wait to dive back into the world of Halo.

