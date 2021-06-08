Halo Infinite reportedly going to reveal its new multiplayer in Xbox presentation at E3 2021, public beta rumored to be available at the end of the show

Halo Infinite is reportedly revealing a bunch of new info during the Xbox presentation on the stage of E3 2021 on June 13th.

Halo Infinite is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Xbox titles on the horizon. It promises to tell the most expansive Master Chief story, and thus, to reboot the Halo franchise from the ground up.

Alongside the ambitious campaign, 343 Industries is also reportedly planning a great new multiplayer for Halo Infinite. Colteastwood, who has been previously spot-on multiple times about Xbox-related news, went into detail about Halo Infinite’s multiplayer.

UPDATE: Xbox E3 2021 Event Preview & Leaked Games for Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase. Insiders share all-new details and collaborations with big franchises revealed here!https://t.co/7QPXtFOSKr#Xbox #XboxE3 #E32021 — colteastwood (@Colteastwood) June 3, 2021

Xbox at E3 2021 will reveal details about both the single player campaign and the multiplayer game mode of Halo Infinite

Xbox’s E3 2021 presentation will start with a new glimpse of the campaign in order to show its graphical improvements over last year, according to Colteastwood. However, the real focus of the presentation will reportedly be the multiplayer showcase.

343 Industries announced earlier that the multiplayer game mode for Halo Infinite is going to be free-to-play. It will undoubtedly go a long way in making the game accessible to a large section of the gaming populace. On top of that, Xbox Series X and presumably PC as well letting the game run at 120 FPS will bolster the competitive aspect of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer action.

According to the latest leaks, the multiplayer game mode will be a fusion of Battle Royales, Battlefield’s conquest mode and Halo’s Big Team Battle (BTB). This hybrid could potentially bring the best of multiple worlds, and result in densely-populated multiplayer action.

Earlier, 343 Industries discussed their plans for categorizing Halo Infinite’s ranked multiplayer matchmaking based on control type. While social playlists and custom matches will be open to all users across Xbox and PC (both controller and keyboard/mouse), the ranked matchmaking will have separate pools for the different control methods. PC development lead Mike Romero said:

"For ranked matches, we plan to restrict competitive playlists based on input type, not console versus PC. That’s because we believe the input is the biggest differentiator in gameplay ability (with things like aim assist on the controller or the precision of sniping with a mouse). You can play with a controller on your PC to play ranked with your console friends, or even mouse and keyboard on your console to play ranked with your PC friends."

What’s more exciting for fans is Colteastwood’s claim that a “demo” or public beta of the Halo Infinite multiplayer will be released at the end of the Xbox show at E3 2021.

