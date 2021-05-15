Xbox At E3 2021: What Are They Going To Announce?

The much-awaited E3 2021 is set to kick off on June 12. Although E3 will be returning this year as an online-only event, video games fans all around the world are eagerly waiting to find out about the games that will be showcased at the expo.

WELCOME BACK! It’s been hard waiting quietly as we got ready for today, but we are thrilled to officially announce our plans for June 12th-15th!



Microsoft, being one of the leading publishers in the gaming industry, is expected to reveal their new releases, as well as roadmaps for their already announced titles. There has been much curiosity about Bethesda titles being displayed in the Xbox E3 showcase too, as Microsoft acquired Bethesda’s parent company, Zenimax Media, in September 2020.

Microsoft reportedly revealing Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV, Starfield, etc in their Xbox E3 2021 showcase

According to a reputed Xbox Insider, Krobrille, Microsoft is set to push out announcements regarding some of Xbox’s biggest titles as part of their presentation in E3 2021. This was first reported by comicbook.com.

The exciting list of titles for E3 2021 includes Halo Infinite, Age of Empires IV, Starfield, and Forza Horizon 5, as has been relayed by Krobrille.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite (Image from Xbox)

343 Industries’ Halo franchise is one of the most revered game franchises in the Xbox and PC gaming communities. Halo Infinite was first announced by Microsoft at E3 2018.

Halo Infinite is set to be the most expansive Master Chief story in the franchise. Fans await updates regarding Halo Infinite’s development and potentially the announcement for its release date in E3 2021.

Age of Empires IV

Since its announcement trailer in 2017, Microsoft has mostly kept silent about the highly anticipated Real Time Strategy game’s development. On April 10, 2021, Microsoft released a gameplay trailer to the Xbox Youtube channel. Information about its development and a potential release date are surely going to be a treat for the anticipating Age of Empires fans.

Starfield

Starfield was first announced by Bethesda in 2018, and not much has come out as news about the title ever since. But with Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, there has been talk about some more definite development updates for Starfield, which will be showcased in Xbox’s E3 2021 presentation.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon (Image from Xbox)

Forza Horizon 5 is most likely going to release in Q4 2021, with its brother, Forza Motorsport 8, reportedly releasing in early 2022. So, fans can expect a gameplay trailer and a definite release date of the title in Xbox’s E3 2021 presentation.

Hellblade 2

Hellblade 2 (Image from IGN)

The highly-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed 2017 game Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, by Ninja Theory, is expected to make an appearance in Xbox’s E3 showcase this year. There have been no development updates about the game since its official reveal trailer at The Game Awards 2019.

Other announcements

The Xbox presentation at E3 2021 is expected to showcase plenty of games other than the five mentioned above. The potential list includes Obsidian Entertainment’s highly anticipated role playing game, Avowed, The Initiative’s Perfect Dark and Playground Games’ Fable, among many others.