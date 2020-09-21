Microsoft purchases the parent company of Bethesda

Microsoft is making big moves, having just added to their plethora of game studios. Microsoft has officially purchased ZeniMax Media. For those who don’t know, ZeniMax Media is the parent company of Bethesda Softworks. Bethesda is the developer of hit games such as the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls series. Moreover, ZeniMax owns id Software, who are the makers of Doom, Rage, and Wolfenstein.

Details of the Microsoft and Bethesda deal

Today is a special day… We are THRILLED to welcome the talented teams and beloved game franchises of @Bethesda to Team Xbox!



Read the full announce from @XboxP3: https://t.co/Jn0HcTJ9Mi pic.twitter.com/iQVutgT6zq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 21, 2020

Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s Chief Executive Officer stated:

“With the acquisition of Bethesda, we metaphorically and literally double our gaming content capacity.”

Microsoft has announced that Bethesda’s iconic franchises will be making their way to Game Pass for Xbox and PC. That means Xbox and PC players with a Game Pass subscription will more than likely get their hands on classic Bethesda games, as well as upcoming ones. Anticipated games like Starfield, and the next entry in The Elder Scrolls saga are sure to have players flock towards the Game Pass.

The deal is reportedly costing Microsoft $7.5 billion. That money is to be paid cash with no strings attached. That makes it the biggest gaming acquisition that Microsoft has ever pulled off. Prior to this deal with Bethesda, Microsoft purchased Mojang Studios, the developers behind Minecraft, for $2.5 billion.

Will Bethesda make Xbox exclusive games?

If future games like The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield and Fallout 5 are NOT exclusive to Xbox platforms then what was the point of this acquisition?



The point is to add value to Gamepass and incentive to purchase Xbox hardware



It's why you have exclusive content — Parris (@vicious696) September 21, 2020

The question that is on everyone’s mind is, what happens to players with other consoles? PS5 and Nintendo Switch players may end up missing out. Of course, several games that are already announced will probably release on multiple platforms. Future projects however, have a strong possibility of being Xbox exclusive titles.

There has been no confirmation on this regard just yet, but it only makes sense. The purchase would be for nothing if they didn’t use this as a way to dominate the gaming market. Having these Bethesda franchises only releasing on the next generation of Xbox consoles would be a massive boost for Microsoft.