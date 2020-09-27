Starfield Leaks: Screenshots of Bethesda's upcoming space Action RPG potentially leaked

Bethesda has been the talk of the town for the past few days, as Microsoft recently acquired the gaming giant for a whopping $7.5 billion. Starfield is one of the most anticipated projects from the publisher, and fans have been chomping at the bit for any news regarding the new space Action/RPG.

Starfield was also referred to by Microsoft as one of their most anticipated projects that were currently under work at Bethesda. The game has been highly anticipated by the fans, as many have thrown the obvious Mass Effect comparison and how this is Bethesda's answer to EA's massively successful franchise.

Many others have been throwing "Fallout, but space" at the game. However, players do not have a clear idea of what Starfield is and could potentially be. Although, it seems like Reddit has come through once again with possibly authentic leaks of Starfield, and it reveals a lot.

Starfield's in-game screenshots potentially leaked

As soon as the screenshot made its way onto the internet, fans quickly pointed out the low-angle camera that is very typical of Bethesda's 3rd-person games. This further drove the point home for fans of these leaks being authentic.

As pointed out by Youtuber MrMattyPlays, the user who posted the original comment leaking the Starfield screenshots has no previous posts. This, as he points out, is the usual Reddit MO for these kinds of leaks.

Fans have pointed out several details in the potential Starfield screenshots, such as the HUD for the Spaceship, and is obviously going to be a considerable part of the gameplay.

Fans also pointed at the suit and noted the presence of jetpacks and boosters that could also allow for traversal through space. The leaks are indeed very promising, and Bethesda is yet to confirm or deny the veracity of them.

