X019 Day 1: Age of Empires IV first gameplay revealed; Age of Empires II definitive edition to launch today

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Nov 2019, 17:51 IST SHARE

AOE IV

Microsoft went quite big last night when it comes to one of the oldest franchise Age of Empires. Not only did we get a first look at the Age of Empires IV gameplay, but we also got to know that Age of Empires II is getting a definitive edition that launches today.

Now ain't this a perfect time to go down this nostalgic road?

According to Microsoft, Age of Empires IV will be set in the medieval era. The new video revealed that the game will feature at least two civilizations which are English and Mongol.

Fans should also know that this new Age of Empires game is being made by the studio Relic Entertainment, the team behind the Company of Heroes and WarHammer 40K: Dawn of War titles.

Microsoft further revealed that a definitive edition for Age of Empires III is also in the works and the company has opened a new studio called World's Edge to oversee the game's development.

It's good to see Microsoft being so dedicated to reviving old titles and bringing it back to PC.

In other news, in their commitment to making PC gaming even better, Microsoft also revealed that Halo:Reach will be releasing this fall on PC as part of the Master Chief Collection on 3 December 2019.

Are you excited to play Age of Empires again? Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.