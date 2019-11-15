Xbox X019 Event: Halo Reach Master Chief Collection Releases on December 3rd

Hrithik Raj News 15 Nov 2019, 02:56 IST

Halo Reach Master Chief Collection Releases on December 3, 2019.

The classic science fiction first-person shooter game Halo: Reach is slated to be added to the Master Chief Collection on December 3, 2019. The game is an enhanced 4K version of 2010's famous Xbox 360 title. Players can expect an amped-up version of the game which will enhance the experience to revisit one of the best classics.

Halo: Reach addition to the Master Chief Collection will be available to players on Xbox Game Pass, Steam and, most probably, the Microsoft store. The game will release on Xbox One as well as Windows PC (more precisely Windows 10). Halo: Reach offers a phenomenal sci-fi story while packing some big action gameplay. Players can revist the game upon release to ignite the nostalgia.

The announcement was made a few minutes ago at the X019 event which is held in London. X019 is one of the biggest Inside Xbox events with many new reveals and world premiers. For more details on Halo Reach Master Chief Collection stick to SportsKeeda as we will keep you updated.