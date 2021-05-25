Xbox Game Studios - All confirmed and rumored first party games fans expect to see in E3 2021

With the E3 2021 right around the corner, video game fans worldwide are waiting to see what Xbox Game Studios has in store. A bunch of high-profile game development studios now constitute Xbox’s first-party stable.

Microsoft acquired Bethesda’s parent company Zenimax Media in September 2020. So game studios like Arkane and id Software, earlier working under Bethesda’s publishing wing, are now Xbox’s subsidiaries.

As a result, many exciting upcoming games will be under Xbox’s banner. The future looks bright for Xbox Series X/S and PC owners. Moreover, as most of these games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s offering looks really alluring.

This article will provide a rundown of the titles that first-party devs under Xbox Game Studios are working on.

Xbox first-party studios have quite a lot to show in E3 2021

1) 343 Industries

Halo Infinite (Image via Xbox)

343 Industries’ Halo Infinite is set to tell the most expansive Master Chief story ever. Fans await updates regarding the game’s development and a potential release date announcement during E3 2021.

The Coalition

Gears 5 (Image via Xbox)

The Coalition, while working on Gears 5 content updates, is diverting studio resources to Unreal Engine 5 as well. While there’s no news about their future project, it can certainly be assumed that the next game will be based on the UE5 engine and come on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Compulsion Games

We Happy Few (Image via Bethesda)

There has been a rumor about a new game in the works in Compulsion Games, who made We Happy Few. The details about the new game suggest:

It is not at all related to We Happy Few/Contrast

AAA development budget with a focus on high-quality animations

Set in a near-future Montreal

3rd person melee combat

It Will be a wide-linear game and not open world

No survival mechanics

Being built on Unreal Engine 5

Set to launch Q1 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC

Double Fine Productions

Psychonaut 2 (Image via Xbox)

Double Fine’s Psychonaut 2 is now in a playable state according to the devs, and it will be out later this year. Fans can expect a gameplay demo of Psychonaut 2 during E3 2021.

The Initiative

Perfect Dark (Image via Xbox)

Xbox revealed Perfect Dark in The Game Awards 2020 and it generated a lot of fan hype. This nostalgia-inducing reboot of the beloved Perfect Dark series is going to be a “eco sci-fi” FPS, reportedly lwuin 2022. Fans can expect more info on this game in Xbox's E3 presentation.

InXile Entertainment

Wasteland 3 (Image via Xbox)

InXile, the devs of the Wasteland series, are working on a FPS-RPG hybrid, according to VGC’s report based on their job-listings.

Ninja Theory

Hellblade 2 (Image via Xbox)

This highly-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed 2017 game Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, by Ninja Theory, is expected to make an appearance in Xbox’s E3 showcase this year.

Obsidian Entertainment

Grounded (Image via Xbox)

While Obsidian is working on the full release of Grounded, which was released as an early access title, they are also developing the epic, first person RPG - Avowed. Avowed has garnered a lot of attention from fans as Obsidian has proven their expertise in crafting deep role-playing experiences time and again. Fans can expect more info on this game in Xbox's E3 presentation.

Playground Games

Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Xbox)

Playground is working on Xbox’s two biggest upcoming offerings. All eyes are set on Forza Horizon 5 which is said to come out in Q4 2021. The second big title in the works in this studio is the Fable reboot. Fans can expect more info on these games in Xbox's E3 presentation.

Rare

Everwild (Image via Xbox)

Everwild is a brand new IP in the works at Rare, where unique and unforgettable experiences await in a natural and magical world. This fantastic looking game is set to be released on Xbox Series X/S and PC, although the release dates are not yet known.

Turn 10 Studios

Forza Motorsport 8 Screenshot (Image via gamingroute.com)

Turn 10 Studios is working on the next Forza Motorsport title, which is slated for release in 2022, after the reported release of Forza Horizon this year. Fans can expect more info on this game in Xbox's E3 presentation.

Undead Labs

State of Decay 3 (Image via Xbox)

Undead Labs is currently making State of Decay 3, the trailer for which was revealed in 2020. Fans can expect more updates about the game on E3 2021.

World’s Edge

The dedicated game studio made by Xbox for the Age of Empires franchise is working on the much-awaited fourth entry to the famed RTS series. On April 10, 2021, Microsoft released a gameplay trailer to the Xbox Youtube channel. Information about its development and a potential release date are surely going to be a treat for the anticipating Age of Empires fans in E3 2021.

Arkane Studios

Dishonored (Image via Bethesda)

While all eyes are set on Deathloop’s September 2021 release, rumors have surfaced about Arkane working on a new Dishonored title. It remains to be seen whether they will present any information about the upcoming Dishonored installment in E3.

Bethesda Softworks

Elder Scroll VI (Image via Bethesda)

Bethesda Softworks is reportedly using the majority of their development resources in Starfield, which is going to release in 2022 according to the latestest reports. While Starfield is expected to grab the limelight in the Xbox presentation in E3 2021, some development update about the next Elder Scrolls title is surely going to break the internet.

Id Softworks

Doom Eternal (Image via Bethesda)

According to a recent report done by DSOGaming, id Softworks is apparently working on a VR exclusive game, codenamed Project 2021A, which is rumored to be set in the Doom universe. More detail will probably be revealed in E3 2021.

MachineGames

Wolfenstein 2: Youngblood (Image via Bethesda)

A new Indiana Jones title is in the works at MachineGames. While release dates are still unclear, fans have high expectations from the makers of the Wolfenstein games. They are also working on Wolfenstein III. Fans can expect more info on the Indiana Jones title in Xbox's E3 presentation.

Tango Gameworks

Ghostwire: Tokyo is in the making at Tango Gameworks, slated for release later this year. This is a PS5 timed exclusive which will come to PC afterwards. This will most likely get a lot of limelight in E3 this year.

Zenimax Online Studios

Elder Scrolls Online (Image via Zenimax)

While Zenimax works on Elder Scrolls Online expansions, they are also reportedly developing a brand new AAA IP based on a new engine.

All in all, Xbox's offering in the coming year seems exciting and diverse, more than ever. This E3 2021 season, fans expect to see updates revealing a lot about these studios and the games they are working on.