GTA 5 coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 

Microsoft has announced that GTA 5 will be returning to the Xbox Game Pass this month.

Considering that GTA 5 continues to be among the best-selling games of the year, its inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass is quite significant. As the gaming industry evolves to embrace the value of subscription services, the Xbox Game Pass seems to be leading the charge.

With the arrival of next-gen consoles, AAA games are about to get even more expensive (with some retailing for $70USD for the PS5). This is why services like the Xbox Game Pass are ultimately far more appealing than buying $70 games individually. For a fixed monthly subscription, players will have a large selection of games to play at all times across different platforms.

With GTA 5 now set to arrive on the Xbox Game Pass, things are looking quite good for Xbox.

Xbox Game Pass Library will surely benefit from the inclusion of GTA 5

Games are coming. this is us telling you about them https://t.co/Y9j4eT5RXS pic.twitter.com/Cl78CBvdvb — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 6, 2021

The GTA franchise is one of the strongest brands in gaming, selling out millions of copies long after their launch cycle. This is evidenced by the continued sales of GTA 5, with December 2020 being the game's most profitable period since its launch year.

This means that there are plenty of players looking to purchase and play GTA 5 today, and the Xbox Game Pass might just be how they do that.

The game is set to arrive on the service on April 8th, along with several other great titles, namely:

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console, and PC) - April 8 Disneyland Adventures (Cloud) - April 8 Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud) - April 8 NHL 21 (Console) EA Play – April 12 Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 15 Pathway (PC) ID@Xbox – April 15 MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) – April 20

Advertisement

The Xbox Game Pass Library is sure to benefit from the inclusion of GTA 5 - Rockstar's modern-day open-world magnum opus.

Fans will be able to play GTA 5 using Game Pass on console as well as the Cloud. This means they will be able to play the game on their Android phone or tablet using the Cloud, which might be appealing to a lot of players.