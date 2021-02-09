GTA 5 has sold more units in 2020 than any other year except its launch year, according to reports

If fans were to look at Rockstar Game's output of games over the last decade, they would find the list scarce. GTA 5 was released in 2013, which came shortly after a couple of releases, L.A. Noire and Max Payne 3.

Rockstar capped off the decade with one more release in 2018 in the form of Red Dead Redemption 2. While the decade started rather briskly by the publisher's standards, the scale and size of the games that followed warranted a longer development time.

This is reflected in the five-year gap between the release of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. But that suggests that the former would simmer down in popularity and sales as time passes by and newer consoles are introduced.

However, GTA 5 is perhaps most popular right now than it has ever been, according to statistics that have surfaced recently.

GTA 5 sold more in 2020 than any other year apart from its release year: Reports

Per @strausszelnick in 2020, more copies of GTAV were sold than any other year except its launch year in 2013. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 8, 2021

According to reports from Take-Two Interactive's Q3 2021 financial results, GTA 5 has sold more units in 2020 than any other year since the game's launch in 2013.

It is astounding for any game to survive by the skin of its teeth so long after coming out, but to thrive in the way GTA 5 has is some achievement!

While there have always been timeless classics that fans have enjoyed for years, perhaps only a handful of them have been able to keep up in terms of sales like Rockstar's magnum opus.

Advertisement

A lot of the game's popularity can be attributed to the ever-evolving GTA Online and the emergence of popular ways to experience the game through mods such as GTA RP.

Recently, GTA 5 shot up the Twitch charts due to a new NoPixel Server for Grand Theft Auto RP. To put this fact into context, the game is seven years old and still breaking records and nabbing top spots everywhere.

According to stats, the game has reportedly sold more than 140 million copies. It ranks quite highly (Number 2) on the highest-selling video games of all-time, only conceding the top spot to Minecraft.

Considering that the game is also set for a re-release on next-gen consoles in the second half of 2021, that number should go up even higher. It is a testament to just how timeless the game is and how forward-thinking Rockstar has always been in its game design.