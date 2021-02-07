Launch of new RP server shot GTA 5 to the top spot on Twitch again

If one ever had doubts regarding the longevity of the cultural phenomenon that is GTA 5, recent numbers only point to the notion that the game is impervious to factors like age.

It is a massive understatement to suggest that GTA 5 is a viral game that has stood the test of time better than any other title from its time. Moreover, the game has been consistently engaging players despite having been around for a while and nearly turning eight-years-old this year.

Thus, it stands to reason that GTA 5 is virtually 'unkillable,' given that it will find ways to stays relevant regardless. Since 2015, GTA Online was the biggest draw to the game and kept it high on Steamchars and Twitch.

However, the recent surge in Roleplaying's popularity has given way for the game to be in the headlines and top Twitch charts in 2021.

The launch of the new RP server sees GTA 5 shoot to the top spot on Twitch again.

GTA 5 is the #1 game on Twitch for the launch of NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP. an entirely community developed and maintained GTA mod with no help from Rockstar is keeping the game more relevant than ever pic.twitter.com/BGrVk8iLxD — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 5, 2021

Roleplaying in GTA 5 is essentially achieved through a combination of mods that is unique to each server. In sequence, these mods allow players to Roleplay certain characters and go about their daily routines to achieve maximum immersion and experience an all-new way to play the game.

As it has come to be known, GTA RP is hosted on a tonne of popular servers, among the most popular being NoPixel, which is frequented by hotshot streamers like Summit1G and Lirik.

NoPixel, at the end of January, dropped a massive bomb with a trailer for the launch of the new NoPixel 3.0 server for GTA RP. The server's launch saw GTA 5 shoot up on Twitch charts and land on the top spot yet again.

RP or Roleplay truly presents a fresh way to experience GTA's world and one that continues to evolve in completely unprecedented ways.

The truly remarkable aspect of this story is the ingenuity and quality of Grand Theft Auto's modding community. Modding communities such as FiveM have been able to craft entire games unto themselves by modding GTA 5, and has resulted in the massively popular Roleplaying servers.