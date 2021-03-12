Xbox confirms new event in summer; will include more information regarding Bethesda

Xbox is a brand on the rise, especially after acquiring one of the biggest names in modern AAA gaming: Bethesda. One of the biggest stories in the games industry in 2020 was the planned acquisition of Zenimax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, by Microsoft (Xbox).

The news sent shockwaves throughout the industry as Xbox fans finally saw on the horizon a slew of quality AAA exclusives, and the rest of the industry looked on with cautious optimism. The deal was finalized earlier this week, much to the delight of Xbox fans worldwide.

During a recent roundtable discussion, the top leadership at Xbox and Bethesda discussed in detail the status of future Bethesda games and their state as exclusives. In the same discussion, Xbox also dropped a massive bomb that they will be holding an event around summer that sheds light on the collaboration's exact details.

Xbox confirms new event in summer; to include more details about Bethesda

The event will occur around the same spot as E3; whether it coincides with the E3 remains to be seen. The details of the event are still sparse, but seeing Xbox's history with E3 and their usual grand presentations, fans can expect something similarly significant, but albeit in a much different way.

E3 this year will be an online-only event due to the restrictions brought on by the pandemic. Xbox's event is likely to follow suit; fans expect to hear more information regarding the exclusivity, or lack thereof, of future Bethesda titles.

They are also optimistic that previously announced games like Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga receives some announcement/trailer. The Xbox Game Pass has already benefitted a ton from the acquisition of Bethesda, with 20 solid games joining the lineup, namely:

Dishonored (Console, PC, Cloud) Dishonored 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) Doom, 1993 (Console, PC, Cloud) Doom II (Console, PC, Cloud) Doom 3 (Console, PC, Cloud) Doom 64 (Console, PC, Cloud) Doom Eternal (Console, PC, Cloud) The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Console, PC) The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Console, PC) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) The Elder Scrolls Online (Cloud, Console) The Evil Within (Console, PC, Cloud) Fallout 4 (Console, PC, Cloud) Fallout 76 (Console, PC, Cloud) Fallout: New Vegas (Console) Prey (Console, PC, Cloud) Rage 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) Wolfenstein: The New Order (Console, PC, Cloud) Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Console, PC, Cloud) Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Console, PC, Cloud)

With gaming moving towards a more subscription-based service, Xbox Game Pass seems to be leading the charge on that front as a supremely valuable service.

Bethesda's extremely strong catalog of games is going to help move the needle substantially.