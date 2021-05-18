Top 10 most anticipated games to be revealed at E3 2021

The biggest gaming expo of the year, E3 is set to kick off on June 12th, 2021, and fans are waiting to get a glimpse of their favorite upcoming games. There is no dearth of highly anticipated games that are expected to be shown in E3 2021.

This article will go over the 10 most anticipated titles in E3 2021, which are not first-party games. These are games that are not published by Sony, Xbox, or Nintendo.

Top 10 most anticipated games expected to be revealed at E3 2021

Elden Ring

Of the games that are most anticipated to be shown in E3 2021, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring tops the list. This action-RPG is a collaborative effort between game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin. Since its reveal in E3 2019, not many words have been spoken about the game officially. Whether it's a gameplay trailer or a mere cryptic teaser with a release date, Elden Ring is definitely going to steal the show.

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Although Ubisoft has reportedly delayed this game, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is expected to make an appearance in E3 2021 as a part of Ubisoft’s ‘Ubisoft Forward’ presentation. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is the spiritual successor to the original cult classic. This action-adventure RPG is one of Ubisoft's most ambitious projects in recent times, and fans are eagerly waiting to catch some snippets of its development.

Final Fantasy XVI - Awakening

Final Fantasy XVI is the sixteenth mainline installment in the long-running Final Fantasy franchise. Produced by Naoki Yoshida, the game seemed to go back to the franchise’s medieval high fantasy roots in contrast to the sci-fi path taken in recent installments. The high-octane action-packed gameplay shown in the trailer, coupled with the epic music, riled up fans, and is bound to once again delight them in E3 2021.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

In Suicide Squad: KTLJ, players will take on the roles of the most dangerous villains of the DC Universe, namely, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. This game is being developed by Rocksteady Studios, which brought forth the original Arkham trilogy. This highly anticipated installment of the series will be the first game not to feature Batman as the title character or the player protagonist. It is set to raise quite a few eyebrows in E3 2021.

Diablo 4

Diablo 4 from Blizzard Entertainment is set to revive the hugely popular action-RPG series, which has been mostly dormant since the third installment received negative reception. The announced trailer, which aired in Blizzcon 2019, garnered praise from fans, and the highly anticipated game is once again expected to rock fans in E3 2021 and scratch their dungeon-crawling itch.

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is slated to be released before October 2021 by Ubisoft. So it is a given that Far Cry 6 will get a sizable chunk of showtime in Ubisoft’s presentation in E3 2021. This upcoming installment is set in the Cuba-inspired Yara, a fictional island in the Caribbean. The game features iconic Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito.

Hogwarts Legacy

Developed by Portkey Games and Avalanche Software, and published by WB Games, Hogwarts Legacy is a role-playing game where players will be able to partake in an epic adventure in the wizarding world set out in the original Harry Potter novels. The game is going to get a lot of attention from fans in E3 2021, although it is slated for release in 2022.

Dying Light 2

After the first installment being a great success, the second in the open-world survival zombie horror series is set out with even more scope. Dying Light 2 is going to improve the already impeccable parkour system of Dying Light and offer players with much more nuanced choice-based story progression.

Pragmata

Pragmata was first shown in 2020. This bizarre Capcom game has a few similarities to the Kojima-esque sci-fi aesthetic of Death Stranding, or so it seemed from the announcement trailer. Fans are excited to find out more about this mysterious game in E3 2021.

Stray

This third-person adventure game set in a futuristic cybercity where players take on the role of a cat is being published by Annapurna Interactive. It is sure to raise quite a few eyebrows with its one-of-a-kind cat gameplay in E3 2021.

Other than the games mentioned in the list above, there are plenty of other highly anticipated games which are expected to be revealed in E3 2021, like Overwatch 2, Gotham Knights, The Division: Heartlands, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Back 4 Blood, etc. Overall, the long list of games in store to be revealed makes fans' wait unbearable.