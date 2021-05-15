E3 2021: Who’s attending and more updates

E3 2021 is back after the global pandemic, and it's going to be bigger than ever. Or is it?

E3 or Electronic Entertainment Expo is one of the biggest events in the world for video games and related products. It is an annual event that has been taking place since 1995.

However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, last year's edition, E3 2020, was cancelled. Now, after a long wait, E3 has been scheduled to happen in June. However, it will be a different affair when compared to previous years, as E3 2021 is set to proceed as a completely digital event.

WELCOME BACK! It’s been hard waiting quietly as we got ready for today, but we are thrilled to officially announce our plans for June 12th-15th!



Sign up for updates below & get hyped for the return of the most exciting show in video gaming: #E32021https://t.co/QOa74rVCXB — E3 (@E3) April 6, 2021

E3 2021 will take place between June 12th and June 15th, with the presence of various publishers and game developers.

List of publishers and game developers attending E3 2021

A list of prominent video game publishers and developers, like Xbox, Ubisoft, Nintendo, and more, have confirmed their attendance at the digital-only E3 2021 event. They will be making their appearance throughout the event, and will be bringing big announcements and reveals to their fans.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the ESA (Entertainment Software Association), said in a press release,

“E3 2021 is set to continue its legacy as the premier video game industry event as we add new publishers, sponsors and partners.”

Hope you’re getting hungry cause we’ve got more chefs in the kitchen for this year’s #E32021! Our newest additions: SQUARE ENIX, SEGA, BANDAI NAMCO, XSEED Games/Marvelous USA, Gearbox Entertainment, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Verizon & Binge dot com! pic.twitter.com/DeIB6zFjTX — E3 (@E3) May 6, 2021

Below are the names of the publishers and game developers, along with the names of the games from their studios.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. (Tales of Arise, Elden Ring)

Binge.com

Capcom USA, Inc. (Monster Hunter Stories 2, Pragmata)

Devious Eye Entertainment (Awoken: Chapter One of Reverie)

Freedom Games (Coromon, One Lonely Outpost )

Gearbox Entertainment (Tribes of Midgard, Homeworld 3)

Koch Media (Chorus, Payday 3)

Nintendo of America Inc. (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Sequence, Splatoon 3)

SEGA (Endless Dungeon, Total War: Warhammer 3)

Square Enix, Inc.(Final Fantasy XVI, Forspoken)

Take-Two Interactive Software (Kerbal Space Progam 2, NBA 2K22)

Turtle Beach

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (Far Cry 6, Riders Republic)

Verizon

Warner Bros. Games (Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights)

Xbox (Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, Starfield by Bethesda Softworks)

XSEED Games/Marvelous Inc. (Rune Factory 5, Shadowverse: Champions Battle)

ESA is expecting more game developers, studios and publishers to join E3 2021 in the coming days. However, some big brands and studios like Sony, EA, and PlayStation didn’t confirm their presence in E3 2021.

PlayStation backed out of E3 2019, and hence, it’s not certain as to whether they will appear this year. EA meanwhile, is most likely to skip E3 2021, but will host its own EA Play Live event on July 22, 2021.

ESA confirmed that fans would get free access and be able to experience the event over the four-day live stream.