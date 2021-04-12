E3 has always been an exciting time for video game fans as the biggest names in the industry come together to give everyone a glimpse of the future. Given the pandemic, E3 2020 was canceled, and many video game fans were incredibly disappointed to see one of their favorite events of the year canceled.

One of the biggest stories coming out of E3 2019 was the absence of Sony from the annual event. Many believe that Sony has chosen to add more weight to its own events by making it the primary location for announcements and updates.

State of Play, as well as the PSX, serve as the primary event for Sony to announce future projects and updates. Sony was also confirmed to not appear at E3 2020 before it was canceled. This year, it looks like the company will follow suit.

Xbox and Nintendo confirmed for E3 2021; Sony sitting this one out as well apparently

WELCOME BACK! It’s been hard waiting quietly as we got ready for today, but we are thrilled to officially announce our plans for June 12th-15th!



Sign up for updates below & get hyped for the return of the most exciting show in video gaming: #E32021https://t.co/QOa74rVCXB — E3 (@E3) April 6, 2021

This year's E3 will be a digital-only event, but the Electronics Software Association has promised a highly engaging digital experience with a four-day-long live stream. While fans lament the privilege of being able to visit E3, they will be glad to know that Xbox and Nintendo have been confirmed for the event.

E3’s 2021 digital show is a free event for all attendees. We’re excited to fill you in on all the real news for the event very soon. https://t.co/HzTzaQEosx — E3 (@E3) April 1, 2021

Other studios such as Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, Koch Media have been confirmed for the event. E3 2021 will take place from June 12 to 15 and will include some of the biggest names in the industry, showcasing future projects as well as updates on current and past games.

Amid rumors of the event being locked behind a paywall, ESA has confirmed that this year's event will be free for all attendees. Fans will surely be excited to see just what their favorite studios have in store for them in the coming few years.