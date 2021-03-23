CAPCOM has been on a roll lately, and the Resident Evil franchise has seen something of a major revival in the last half of the 2010s. The franchise is steeped in history, and Resident Evil Village has fans excited, unlike CAPCOM releases in the last few years, and rightfully so.

The game will continue the saga of Ethan Winters as he is thrust into a world of supernatural beings and horrors, and at the heart of it is Chris Redfield. Resident Evil Village was one of the biggest surprise reveals from the PS5 Reveal Event and sent the fanbase into a complete frenzy.

Since its reveal, fans have gotten a deeper look into the game world, including the internet's latest obsession, the 9ft Lady Dimitrescu. CAPCOM has now confirmed that a new showcase for Resident Evil Village will premiere in April.

CAPCOM confirms Resident Evil Village showcase for April

PS5 owners were in for a treat as the exclusive demo, Maiden, was made available for the next-gen console in January 2021. Fans are expecting Resident Evil Village's new showcase to cast more light on the plot details, environment, and premise of the story.

Fans have been wondering as to why Chris Redfield murdered Mia, as he was the one to have apparently saved her and Ethan in the previous game. Perhaps CAPCOM is reserving that reveal for the actual game itself, which is fair.

The #ResidentEvil25thAnniversary begins today!



The next Resident Evil Showcase goes live in April - catch up on the latest showcase info, an open beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse, and more!



🌿 https://t.co/lq7EZi8MEI pic.twitter.com/RBfAVSwlmP — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 22, 2021

Advertisement

But the internet would love nothing more than to get a better look at Lady Dimitrescu and how she factors into the story as the main antagonist. CAPCOM has big plans for Resident Evil, as players will get to play the new PvP online multiplayer game, RE: Verse's, beta across all platforms from April 7th to April 11th.

The exact date for the Resident Evil Village showcase hasn't been confirmed yet, but will likely be done towards the end of March.