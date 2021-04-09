New release date for Deathloop revealed after delay

Deathloop, which is easily one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2021, has just received a new release date.

Developed by the critically acclaimed Arkane Studios, Deathloop has a ton of hype behind it, largely due to the studio's excellent track record and highly innovative concepts.

The game essentially puts players in a perennial time-loop that resets upon death. The player is then forced to carry out a set of assassinations, all while being hunted by a rival assassin, making things significantly more challenging.

Players have come to know Arkane's games as being highly innovative with strong and deep combat mechanics.

Deathloop was initially set for release on May 21, 2021, but the date has been pushed further back.

When will Deathloop be released?

Deathloop from Arkane and Bethesda has a new release date: September 14 2021. pic.twitter.com/qLFFL3I7sU — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) April 8, 2021

For many players, Deathloop is going to be one of the first games to truly push the PS5 and next-gen hardware and act as a showcase for their improved tech.

Prior to being acquired by Xbox, Bethesda signed a timed exclusivity deal with Sony regarding Deathloop, which means the game will be available exclusively on the PS5 upon launch.

The game is now set for release on September 14, 2021, which is quite a way off from the early 2021 release that it was scheduled for.

While players are eagerly looking forward to this time-bending first-person shooter from Arkane Studios, a delay might help the game. If recent releases have shown anything, it is that games benefit tremendously from an extended development cycle.

Issues of crunch can be mitigated to a better extent with a longer time in development. This will also help developers polish the game further.