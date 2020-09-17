Everything Announced during the PS5 Live Showcase

With the PS5 Live Showcase finished, here’s a list of every single new thing announced during the brief event. There was plenty to catch, and to miss, so if you didn’t see it, or only saw parts of it, don’t worry, we’ve got it all right here for you.

PS5, New Games, New Editions, New Features

To avoid too much delay, here’s everything shown off during the PS5 showcase.

Follow the links to read more about specific topics.

PS5 Showcase analysis

During the PS5 showcase, almost all of the games shown were either sequels or spin offs of other, well known franchises, or even just ports or remakes of other popular games. For many of these games, such as Fortnite, the Demon’s Souls remake, or Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, many people have already tried them, and will know whether or not they like them before the PS5 ever releases.

Other games are sequels, something which presents a problem for gamers who didn’t play the previous games, or didn’t own the previous console. For some of these, like Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War or Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach, this isn’t too much of an issue because these games often have standalone stories.

Other PS5 games, such as Oddworld Soulstorm and God of War Ragnarok may struggle to capture new players. For instance, while many may have heard of Oddworld, it would be hard to imagine those who never played the Oddworld games to decide to dip into the franchise with the purchase of a PS5.

Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy will be available on PS4 and PS5. https://t.co/4rWt0aS0tT pic.twitter.com/LNO13pMFy1 — IGN (@IGN) September 16, 2020

"Knowledge is power."



Steal. Sneak. Deceive. Manipulate. Gather intel, put the pieces of the puzzle together, and you just might break the loop.#DEATHLOOP pic.twitter.com/TjL29nbzWD — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) September 16, 2020

Regardless of the situation, the only new franchise shown during the PS5 Showcase was Deathloop, a rogue-like game that we know little about. Still, given that it was the only game on the virtual stage to stand without the aid of an established franchise, it’s definitely one to keep an eye on.