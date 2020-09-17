Fortnite was announced for PS5 officially today during the Sony PlayStation 5 Showcase event. It was held live over streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and the PlayStation site.

Many titles were announced for PS5 with plenty of new information. One of those titles that was confirmed was Fortnite for the next-gen console.

Fortnite officially announced on PS5: Everything we know so far

Image Credit: Epic Games

Unlike many of the other titles at the PS5 Showcase event, Fortnite was one that most players could assume would make its way to the PS5. Regardless, Epic Games showed a new video at the event that confirmed the game as a PS5 launch title.

The video started black, and the sound of a player dropping from the battle bus played before visuals finally started. The main point of the clip was undoubtedly to show off the new graphical advancements made on Fortnite for the next generation of consoles, as well as PCs.

The main attraction of the next-generation Fortnite graphics is the use of ray tracing. This feature make its way to Fortnite on 17th September to those who have the graphical capability to do so. It certainly makes the game look far better. We don't have full confirmation yet, but ray tracing will likely be brought over to consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series S or X as well.

The rest of the trailer showed standard battles between players and didn't necessarily debut anything new for the game. Firefights happened from the sides of helicopters, firefly jars were thrown at structures to burn, and a truck crashed into some barricaded cars. One interesting note was a use of the chug jug in the trailer.

Image Credits: Epic Games

A squad was seen standing around the campfire and healing up in a night-time setting. A player on the far right was downing a chug jug to refill their health and shields. To be noted is the fact that this item is absent from the loot pool on the battle royale map in Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite. There is no confirmation, but the use of the chug jug in the PS5 trailer for Fortnite may be an indication or hint of its return.

There wasn't much new about the trailer or the announcement itself, but it likely comes as a relief that Fortnite is confirmed as a launch title. In the worst-case scenario, new console owners will have a free game to play that is guaranteed at launch.