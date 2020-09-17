The PS5 live event stream is starting up in just a few hours and there’s more than a few places you can watch it. Here are the best places to tune in to the PS5 reveal.

Links to PS5 reveal event streams

The three best places to watch are going to be the Twitch, YouTube, and PS5 Blog streams linked below.

twitch.tv/playstation - PS5 Reveal Event Official Twitch stream

youtu.be/tjji8NEW9lo - PS5 Reveal Event Official YouTube stream

blog.playstation.com - Official PS5 blog

PS5 Live Twitch Stream

The PS5 Live Twitch Stream is going to be one of the better places to watch in part due to Twitch’s light operation and strong server support, which will help make sure the stream doesn’t lag or experience too many problems.

Additionally, Twitch has already become one of the more comfortable places for people to watch events as it is, and so many of you will likely already be ready to tune in on Twitch. Twitch also has a very unique community that doesn’t really exist elsewhere, so if you want to watch the PS5 reveal with your friends on Twitch then this is the place to be.

Make sure to check if any of your favorite streamers are restreaming or hosting the event so you can talk with whichever group you most prefer.

PS5 Live YouTube Stream

YouTube is another great place to check out this PS5 reveal. Almost everyone already has a YouTube account, especially given its partnership with Google. Additionally, the PS5 Live Event chat on YouTube is already active with tons of viewers excited for the eventually reveal.

If you’re more comfortable with the YouTube layout, or already have a community you like over on YouTube, or are just looking for an easy way to watch, then YouTube might be the place for you.

PlayStation Blog

Early reports stated that you could watch the live event through the PlayStation Blog, however even their own blog post redirects viewers to Twitch and YouTube. Therefore, it is likely that PlayStation will dedicate their attention to supporting those communities, and we recommend that you watch through one of those services instead.

However, there are plenty of posts to read while you wait for the PS5 live event to begin.