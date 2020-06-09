PS5 Reveal Event: Schedule, Date, Time in IST, Where to Watch and Live Stream Details

PS5 is set to be revealed on the 11th of June on the official Playstation Youtube Channel and Twitch.

The said event can be watched on Youtube or Twitch at 1:30 AM IST.

PS5 Reveal Event is on the 11th of June

The PS4 has been a great console for Sony, establishing it as the console to get if you're looking to have great narrative-based experiences. The new date for the PS5 Reveal Event has been announced, and it is sooner than we expected.

The original release date of 4th June was postponed due to protests against police brutality in the US. The new reveal date of PS5 has now been announced - 11th of June, and fans couldn't be more excited.

It would be the first of many PS5 events that Sony has planned for the summer. There are speculations around the PS5 console's launch that point to a release in the 2020 Holiday season in December.

At what time is the PS5 Reveal Event and where to watch it?

Where to watch the PS5 Reveal Event?

The PS5 Reveal Event will be streamed live on the Playstation Youtube Channel as well as Twitch.

What Time is the Event?

Time of the PS5 Reveal Event: 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET, 9 PM BST, 10 PM CEST.

Time in India: 1:30 AM IST.

Date of the PS5 Reveal Event: 11th June 2020.

What Else would Sony reveal in the PS5 Reveal Event?

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 might be revealed as a Launch Day title for PS5

Players can expect Sony to show up with the big guns. Xbox Series X has already showed off the console hardware, which looks promising.

Fans can expect the actual PS5 console to be revealed. Mark Cerny, Lead System Architect of PS4 revealed some hardware specifications for PS5 at the "Road to PS5" event.

Apart from the console itself, Sony might also reveal several first-party and third-party titles for PS5 that would be available at launch.

Launch Day titles are extremely important for consoles as it provides players enough incentive to purchase the consoles on launch. A major speculation regarding first-party games for PS5 on launch point to a Horizon Zero Dawn sequel.

Guerrila Games' Horizon Zero Dawn was a huge success on PS4. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the next instalment in the franchise.

