Where to watch and everything to know about Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase E3 2021

Xbox and Bethesda, the titans of video games, are all set to host their first joint Game Showcase on June 13th, 2021.

Xbox acquired Zenimax Interactive, the parent company of Bethesda Studios, in early 2020. With the merger, Xbox currently hosts a massive 23 studios under its umbrella.

Hit 💚 on this tweet to get notified when the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase goes live on June 13 at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/5eXuJQqlNj — Xbox (@Xbox) June 7, 2021

The joint Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is all set to take place from 10 AM PDT on June 13th, 2021.

Where to watch Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

The Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase will start at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT/6 PM BST/10:30 PM IST on June 13th, 2021.

The event will be livestreamed on the Xbox YouTube channel and the E3 web portal. The show will also be costreamed on The Games Awards YouTube Channel as part of Summer Game Fest and on the IGN YouTube Channel as part of Summer of Gaming.

Xbox is also expected to host the show simultaneously on Facebook and Twitch.

Everything to know about Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

Within the last few years, Xbox has not only recovered from the shortcomings during the Xbox One launch, but it has established itself to be the biggest video game publishing brand. From the Xbox Game Pass to being the world’s most powerful console, under the leadership of Phil Spencer, Xbox has created new pathways for video games going forward.

With the acquisition of ZeniMax, Xbox not only added multiple talented studios like Bethesda Softworks, Arkane, and Machine Games under its banner but also inherited several notable IPs like Doom, Wolfenstein, Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Dishonored into its portfolio.

Halo Infinite and Starfield

Halo is the flagship IP of the Xbox. When the latest installment was first shown in 2020 during the Xbox event, fans were disappointed with the lackluster graphical improvements. Following less than amicable receptions, the game was delayed for a year. The developers have constantly kept the community updated with regular AMA and Inside Halo updates. The game is finally ready to make its grand return.

Starfield is the latest game by Bethesda Softworks and video game legend Todd Howard. The epic RPG will take the players into a grand adventure across the galaxy. Based on the release image, a major presence at Starfield alongside Halo Infinite is hinted at.

Battlefield 2042 and Far Cry 6 gameplay debut

The latest installment of the Battlefield franchise was recently revealed. EA later released a short teaser confirming the gameplay debut of Battlefield 2042 during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

Watch the @Xbox #E32021 conference starting tomorrow at 10AM PT for more Far Cry fun! — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) June 12, 2021

However, Battlefield 2042 isn’t the only one with a brand new gameplay debut. Ubisoft also confirmed a gameplay debut for Far Cry 6 during the presentation.

New studios and New games in Game Pass

Over the last few years, Xbox has been known to add new studios during its summer presentation. According to recent rumors, Xbox will be adding three more studios into its massive roster.

More games are also expected to join the massive Game Pass roster, which could also include third-party day one debuts.

