Xbox Game Studios rumored to be acquiring IO Interactive, Crytek, and Avalanche Studios 

As Xbox & Bethesda Showcase at E3 2021 approaches the corner, another round of speculation has surfaced regarding Microsoft acquiring three new studios.

Microsoft and its Xbox Game Studios have acquired several studios in the recent past in order to build an impressive stable of first-party titles for gamers using Xbox and Windows PC.

Sega is one of the names that has been doing the rounds on the internet recently. However, according to the latest acquisition rumor, it does not seem like the storied Japanese publisher is getting acquired.

Apparently, Microsoft has bagged three new studios under their wings to add to their Xbox Game Studios division, which already has 23 subsidiary studios working under the banner, making a total of 26.

Colteastwood, who has been pretty spot-on about Microsoft-related news, hinted about this in a recent tweet.

26 is the new 23. — colteastwood (@Colteastwood) June 10, 2021

Microsoft rumored to be acquiring IO Interactive, Avalanche, and Crytek under Xbox Game Studios

While the last acquisition rumor pointed at Xbox acquiring “more than one” game studios, and that too, not with big AAA-level projects, the new rumor stands in contrast.

(Speculation) Jez Corden says that there's a very good chance of at least one acqusition being announced at the Xbox conference 👀 pic.twitter.com/LfDHeks1hW — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) June 5, 2021

IO Interactive is the developer of the Hitman franchise, while Crytek’s portfolio includes titles like Crysis and Hunt Showdown. Avalanche Studios also has the Just Cause franchise under its belt. So, if the new acquisition rumor is true, it is going to warrant Xbox a bunch of exciting IPs under its wing.

Reporter Jeff Grub talked about the acquisition rumors of these three studios in his Summer Game Fest reaction video.

When it comes to further speculation at what other studios could make up the new signings for Xbox Game Studios, there were already rumors about Microsoft acquiring one among Asobo, Bloober Team, Moon Studios, Studio MDHR, and Playtonic. Of course, these are all unconfirmed speculations at this point.

However, fans don't have to wait long to find out whatever is the case regarding Xbox’s new acquisitions, as Xbox Showcase at E3 2021 is just two days away.

Edited by Gautham Balaji