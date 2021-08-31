All seasonal challenges for Week 2 in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost will be entering its second week alongside a range of new quests, activities, and seasonal challenges.

As usual, Bungie will have a scheduled weekly reset on Tuesday at 10:30 pm IST, forcing every Guardian to complete any remaining playlist challenges, raids, empire hunts, and more. Seasonal Challenges are an effective way to gather huge chunks of EXPs, which further powers up the artifact, unlocks seasonal modifications, and provides bright dust.

Each season of Destiny 2 consists of a total of 10 weeks worth of seasonal challenges, rewarding the Guardians an amount of EXPs based on the length and the difficulty of the challenge.

Seasonal Challenges in the second week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

1) Wayfinder's Voyage II

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost artifact (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will need to use Wayfinder's Compass again to complete the second part of the seasonal challenge. Additionally, scorn enemies need to be defeated using Grenade Launchers.

Wayfinder's Voyage completion.

Grenade Launcher kills: 0/100

Once done, Guardians will be rewarded with several EXP and seasonal artifact calibrations.

2) Umbral Wayfinder II

Destiny 2 Prismatic Recaster (Image via Bungie)

Guardians need to use the parallax trajectory of Destiny 2 to focus on Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Additionally, Wayfinder's Troves need opening inside Astral Alignments.

Wayfinder's Troves: 0/6

Umbral Engrams focused: 0/6

Upon completion, Guardians will be rewarded with EXP and seasonal artifact calibrations.

3) Ley Line Secrets

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, Shattered Realm (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will need to find trivial mysteries within the shattered realm alongside aligning beacons.

Trivial Mysteries: 0/10

Enigmatic Mysteries: 0/2

Beacons aligned: 0/6

A certain amount of EXP and seasonal artifact calibration will be rewarded to the Guardians upon completion.

4) Astral Lancer

Destiny 2 Linear Fusion Rifle, Lorentz Driver (Image via Bungie)

Linear Fusion Rifle needs calibration by defeating enemies. Bonus progress will be granted with each enemy defeated within an Astral Alignment, or Shattered Realm.

Linear Fusion Rifle kills: 0/100

Guardians will only get a small amount of EXP after completing.

5) Iron Sharpens Iron

New Iron Banner weapons (Image via Bungie)

Iron Banner matches need completion. Bonus progress will be granted with each win.

Progress: 0/15

A small amount of EXP and bright dust will be rewarded upon finishing the objective.

6) Drifter's Chosen

Gambit vendor, Drifter (Image via Bungie)

Guardians need to earn points by banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit.

Points: 0/250

Guardians will be rewarded with a small amount of EXP and bright dust after completing.

7) The Tangled Web We Weave

Destiny 2 Tangled Shore vendor, SPider (Image via Bungie)

Progress needs to be earned by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and lost sectors on the Tangled Shore.

Progress: 0/18

Bright dust and EXPs will be rewarded upon completion.

8) Contender's Delve

The Guardians will need to complete a lost sector at legend or higher.

Lost sector completion: 0/1

Guardians will once again get a bunch of EXP and bright dust after completing.

9) Close-Range Calibration

Guardians will need to calibrate close-range weapons, such as sidearms, submachine guns, and shotguns, on the Tangled Shore.

Calibration: 0/200

As usual, Bright dust and an amount of Challenger EXP will be rewarded to the Guardians.

10) Taken Eradication

Destiny 2 Taken strike boss (Image via Bungie)

Taken combatants need defeating inside strike activities. Bonus progress can be earned after defeating tougher combatants.

Taken kills: 0/200

The rewards for completing this objective will be bright dust and a small amount of EXP.

