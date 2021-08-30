Trials of the Nine weapons and god rolls in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost marks the return of Mara Sov, alongside numerous weapons from the past and brand new exotics. With the entire meta of legendary and exotic weapons shifting to more versatile territory, Guardians will look to get their hands on all kinds of gear offered, with the best perks included.

The weapons in question here are the brand-new reissued firearms from Trials of the Nine in Destiny 2 Season 15. With six weapons to choose from, the only way for Guardians to get their hands on one is by completing an encounter of the Prophecy dungeon on the Tower.

All Trials of the Nine weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

1) The Last Breath

The Last Breath Auto Rifle from Prophecy (Image via Bungie)

The Last Breath is a legendary 600 RPM kinetic auto rifle acquired inside the Prophecy dungeon. One of the rarest archetypes in the kinetic slot, this auto rifle has the most amount of handling in Destiny 2 when it comes to 600 RPM primary weapons, making it a powerful asset inside PvE.

The best perks for this weapon would be Corkscrew Rifling for the Barrel, Ricochet Rounds for bullet magazine, Subsistence for auto-reload on kill, and Frenzy for increased damage, reload and handling while inside combat.

2) Darkest Before

The Legendary Pulse Rifle, Darkest Before (Image via Bungie)

Darkest Before is a legendary 540 RPM pulse rifle that sits in the energy slot of the inventory. This weapon can also be acquired from the dungeon, "Prophecy," by opening the chest after the final boss.

Being a rapid-fire frame, this pulse rifle finds itself useful in both the PvE and PvP in Destiny 2. The best perks for this weapon are High-Caliber Rounds and Ricochet Rounds for knockbacks on enemies and extra range, respectively.

Other perks such as Rampage for an increase in damage after defeating an enemy in PvP, as well as Overflow for any endgame PvE activity, are also useful.

3) Judgment

The Legendary Hand Cannon, Judgment (Image via Bungie)

Judgment is a legendary 140 RPM hand cannon that sits in the kinetic slot of the inventory. It is an average firearm compared to other weapons with the same archetypes in Destiny 2, but some perks can make these hand cannons tick even at endgame activities.

Additionally, Judgment is the only legendary 140 RPM kinetic hand cannon in Destiny 2. The best perks for this weapon are: Accurized Rounds to add an extra ten range to the base stats of 50, alongside new perks, Encore and Adagio.

4) A Swift Verdict

The Legendary Sidearm, Swift Verdict (Image via Bungie)

A Swift Verdict is a 260 RPM void sidearm with a vertical pattern to its recoil for it to be a precision framed firearm. There aren't many precision-framed sidearms in Destiny 2, with this having one of the highest aim-assists at 85 and recoils at 95.

The best perks for this weapon are: Extended Mag for an increase of 30 in magazine size, Surplus to make up for the decrease of stability from the Extended Mag perk, alongside Surrounded for bonus damage with three or more enemies nearby.

5) A Sudden Death

The Legendary Shotgun, A Sudden Death (Image via Bungie)

A Sudden Death is an aggressive framed energy arc shotgun that can be acquired by opening the chest after the final boss encounter inside the Prophecy dungeon. Being one of the most used archetypes inside PvP, this shotgun is the only aggressive framed arc element archetype inside Destiny 2.

The best perks for this weapon inside PvP are: Assault Mag for an improved rate of fire, Slideshot for auto-reload on sliding, and Snapshot Sights for increased speed in aiming down sights.

6) The Long Walk

The Legendary Sniper Rifle, The Long Walk (Image via Bungie)

The Long Walk is an aggressive framed legendary solar sniper rifle with serious damage and recoil. The weapon is the only archetype in Destiny 2 that sits as an aggressive frame alongside the solar element in the energy slot of the inventory.

The best perks for this weapon are: Ricochet Rounds for an increase in range, Snapshot Sights for an increase in aiming speed, alongside Killing Wind, or Overflow based on dealing damage to bosses or elite enemies.

