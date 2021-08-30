Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 31-September 7): Iron Banner, Nightfall Strikes and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost completes its very first week alongside a community already hyping up for the next expansion. However, with the season lasting for approximately six long months, each week in the first half will count due to the opportunities to farm new gear, armor and triumphs.

Season of the Lost enters the second week with a total of ten seasonal challenges, the return of the Iron Banner, Valor rank boost inside the crucible, and the Lake of Shadows Nightfall.

Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 31-September 7)

1) Iron Banner returns alongside Valor boost

Destiny 2 Iron Banner armor set for all classes (Image via Bungie)

The Iron Banner will see its return in the second week of the brand new season. Alongside it, Lord Saladin will also bring two new weapons to the Tower. The weapons are the energy Pulse Rifle called Forge's Pledge, and the legendary kinetic sidearm called Peacebond.

As usual, Guardians will be awarded pinnacle gear with each bounty completed on a character.

Aside from the arrival of the endgame PvP activity, there will be a boost in Valor gain per crucible match. This will help everyone pick up the ritual rocket launcher Ascendancy, after ranking up Shaxx's reputation system to 16.

2) Nightfall Strike

Destiny 2 Nightfall strike, Lake of Shadows (Image via Bungie)

Guardians have to face the Taken on EDZ in four different difficulties ranging from Adept to Master. The community will have to wait a little longer for Grandmaster Nightfall to open, as it is due on October 5.

The two weapons for the week in the reward pool will be Shadow Price and Comedian. As this will be the first-ever Lake of Shadows nightfall of the season, there's no guarantee whether the Champion and the shielded enemies will be the same as before.

3) Wayfinder's Voyage Part 2

Destiny 2 Wayfinder's Voyage quest (Image via Bungie)

The first week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost has finally revealed the true identity of the corrupt Osiris as none other than the Witch Queen herself, Savathun. The Guardians have to weaken her sister, Xivu Arath's foothold on the Dreaming City, an interest which aligns with the Awoken Queen herself.

The first part of the questline required Guardians to enter the Shattered Realm, recover the Techeun's ley line, and upgrade the Wayfinder's Compass. The "Tracing the stars" questline from Mara Sov might also make its return after the first week of Dreaming City exploration.

Edited by Siddharth Satish