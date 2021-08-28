One Thousand Voices is finally getting the attention that it deserves in Destiny 2 

Destiny 2 and its Year 2 expansion, Forsaken, brought in one of the most lengthy and unique raids of all time called, The Last Wish. The raid consisted of a total of six encounters, ranging from puzzles, bosses and intense fireteam communication, with the raid-exclusive exotic fusion rifle One Thousand Voices as a reward at the very end.

The 1000 Charge-Time Fusion Rifle with the exotic perk Ahamkara's Eye "unleashes a giant continuous beam of death," which additionally superheats the target on impact, thereby causing a delayed explosion.

With the Anarchy's arrival in Season of the Forge, the powerful meta among the community completely shifted, with everyone running the heavy grenade launcher as the main source of boss DPS, until recently in Season of the Lost.

One Thousand Voices meta in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

Each season in Destiny 2 brings one or two seasonal modifications for the class item that synergizes and amplifies the main damage output for a weapon type or a skill. Despite announcing the changes they would be making to Fusion Rifles, Bungie brought in an unexpected mod to amplify the Fusion Rifles, making it one of the most welcoming changes to the Guardian's inventory.

The name of the modification is "Particle Deconstruction", which states:

Dealing damage to a combatant with a Fusion Rifle or a Linear Fusion Rifle grants bonus damage with a Fusion Rifle or a Linear Fusion Rifle against that combatant for a short duration. This effect stacks up to 5 times.

The main idea behind this works much like the "Breach and Clear" in Season 14 and "Oppressive Darkness" for the void grenades in Season 11. After three years, One Thousand Voices finally gets some spotlight while being paired with the seasonal mod, which deals double the normal damage of the weapon without the Particle Deconstruction.

With the recent nerf of Anarchy and the release of exotic linear fusion rifle, Lorentz Driver, Guardians can now deal loads of additional damage not only to bosses but to any combatant in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Seasonal Artifact, Wayfinder's Compass (Image via Bungie)

To get this mod, Guardians need a total of 11 unlock points on Wayfinder's Compass and seven armor energy in total to equip it with class items for Hunters, Warlocks and Titans.

