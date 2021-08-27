New Hunter exotic in Destiny 2 is absolutely broken with the right aspects and modifications

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost introduced a few exotic gears for the Guardians to synergize their skills from the subclasses and weapons. One specific exotic armor, however, stole the spotlight in the first half of the season with its ridiculous exploit range paired with aspects.

Overpowered exotics are no stranger to the Destiny 2 community, especially those synergizing directly with the Guardian's super ability or weapons. "Radiant Dance Machine" does none of that.

Instead, this exotic leg armor for Hunters provides an infinite number of dodges for five seconds, allowing further tweaking with mods and aspects.

Radiant Dance Machines, its role, and how to get it in Destiny 2

After Star-Eater Scales, the Hunters of Destiny 2 have a brand new exotic gear to look forward to called the Radiant Dance Machines. But before anyone starts using this and pops up the maximum number of dodges, it is useful to know some modifications and tweaks that might be helpful to Guardians in both the PvP and PvE.

The core playstyle for Hunters in Destiny 2 is based on mobility. Increasing this stat reduces the cooldown for the class's ability and grants the Hunter very high uptime for their dodges. However, there is a modification that is exclusive only to the class item called "Distribution".

What makes Distribution so powerful, while pairing it with Radiant Dance Machines, is its ability to reduce cooldowns while using a skill in front of an enemy. This can be doubled if two Distribution mods are stacked in the same armor piece.

While this build will recharge the super ability much faster with each dodge, keeping the intelligence at 100 will also help the Hunters get their respective super back even faster.

For the Revenant subclass, the Winter's Shroud aspect guarantees a freeze on the enemies within the dodge vicinity.

The intrinsic perk of Radiant Dance Machines states:

Activating your dodge ability while near targets allows you to dodge additional times for a short period.

Multiple runs with this exotic armor verify that an opposing Guardian inside a PvP can be frozen after three dodges, paired with the Winter's Shroud aspect.

