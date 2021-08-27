All the void subclass reworks for Destiny 2 Witch Queen

Destiny 2, along with its Year 4 expansion, Beyond Light, introduced the community to a new elemental subclass alongside numerous customizations and a whole new world of playstyle.

For the first time, the stasis subclass saw the forthcoming in customizations of the Guardian's subclass. Each class can hold a maximum of two aspects and three to four fragments depending on the Hunters or the Warlocks and Titans.

Following Positive and Negative status effects will now be used across the game, not just void subclasses, with Void 3.0. | #Destiny2



~ Suppression

~ Weaken

~ Volatile

~ Void Overshield

~ Invisibility pic.twitter.com/QBwU6oAi5v — DestinyNews+ (@DestinyNewsCom) August 26, 2021

Although the Witch Queen expansion won't bring in any new subclasses to the table, Bungie recently announced that Guardians could get access to further customizations to their already existing Light subclasses.

Much like stasis, starting with the void element, Bungie will be looking to provide tuning to further buffs for grenades and how each Guardian class will work based on it.

All the void revamps coming from Destiny 2 Witch Queen

1) Nightstalker Hunter

Hunter class dodge in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Bungie introduced Void 3.0 in their recent TWAB (This Week At Bungie), which will define a set of core keywords used by the various perks and abilities within the Light void subclass, much like the Slow, Freeze, and Shatter by the Darkness stasis.

Void subclasses for Hunter alongside the Shadowshot super will be undergoing drastic changes. Starting from the Destiny 2 Witch Queen expansion, the main void super ability will fire two volleys of three void arrows in a cone, further seeking out enemies and spawning void anchors on impact.

NEW: Hunter Void Subclass Reworks | #Destiny2



Nightstalker Hunter:

~ Shadowshot – Moebius Quiver – Super

~ Stylish Executioner – Aspect pic.twitter.com/VcnsQToly0 — DestinyNews+ (@DestinyNewsCom) August 26, 2021

Tethered enemies will become volatile and take increased damage. A brand new aspect for the Light subclass called "Stylish Executioner" will be introduced in the Witch Queen as well. This aspect will very much work like the stasis aspects, where instead of freezing, they will grant invisibility and a true sight to the wielder.

2) Sentinel Titan

Titan Class Sentinel shield (Image via Bungie)

The aspect for this subclass in Destiny 2 will be called "Overwatch." Casting a void-powered barricade would grant the Titans a void over-shield for the user and nearby allies.

An empowered barricade will regenerate the over-shields of the allies bunkering themselves behind it. The projectile melee, Shield Toss, will ricochet off any enemies and surfaces, granting the user a small chunk of void over-shield with each enemy hit.

3) Voidwalker Warlock

Voidwalker Warlock in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The aspect for this subclass in Destiny 2 will be called "Child of the Old Gods." Upon summoning a rift, a sentient black hole will hover over the caster's side, which will further launch itself to nearby enemies and start siphoning their energy and health by bringing it back to the caster itself.

Additional rift energy will be granted upon defeating the enemy siphoned by the void child. The projectile melee, Pocket Singularity, will launch a tracking unstable ball of void energy which will detonate after getting close to an enemy, therefore pushing away and making them volatile in the process.

With the introduction of Void 3.0 in Destiny 2 Witch Queen, there will be plenty of effects that the Guardians can deal with alongside the subclass aspects and fragments.

Some of the negative effects that the Guardians can apply to their enemies are:

As the name suggests, suppression suppresses the enemies and keeps them from activating any abilities or movement modes for the duration of the effect.

Weaken deals a debuff to the enemy where they will take increased damage and decreased the accuracy of the enemy's weapon firing

Volatile deals unstable void energy to the enemy and makes them explode upon taking additional damage on death

Void buffs and debuffs in Destiny 2 Witch Queen (Image via Bungie)

The three positive effects that the Guardians will be applying to themselves and their allies are:

Void Overshield, a protective barrier that reduces incoming damage taken from enemy combatants

Invisibility, where Guardians can vanish from sight and do not appear on the radar of the enemies

Devour, where the Guardians can feast on the foes' energy, grant health, grenade energy, and extend the ability.

While some terms in the list above are familiar to veteran players, Destiny 2 Witch Queen will provide further customizations to all these skills with additional aspects and fragments, which will make them stronger.

