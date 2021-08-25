All the new exotics in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost is going at full pace, and it has brought in loads of new exotic gear. These can be acquired by completing quests and season rank rewards alongside legendary lost sectors.

Guardians from all over the system will be keeping an eye out for this Season 15 gear. However, there will be more to come at a later date with additional quests and activities.

New exotic in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

1) Lorentz Driver

Destiny 2 exotic linear fusion rifle (Image via Bungie)

Lorenz Driver is the latest exotic linear fusion rifle that Guardians can acquire right after jumping into the Season of the Lost. This exotic piece of gear is the reward available in the very first season rankings.

The weapon sits in the energy slot of the inventory, with a void element. The exotic perk is called EM Anomaly, where precision killings with this weapon create a void implosion that pulls in nearby targets and deals additional damage to them via an explosion.

The intrinsic perk of this exotic linear fusion rifle states:

This weapon marks targets with an automated targeting system. The final blows on the marked targets generate a telemetry pattern. Picking up telemetry patterns grants bonus ability energy. Collecting 3 telemetry patterns without dying grants the weapon bonus damage for long duration.

The catalyst for this weapon can be acquired by completing a quest called, "Revision 7.2.2". This quest can be picked up from Banshee-44 at the Tower.

2) Exotic armor

The three new exotic pieces of armor in Season of the Lost are for all three main classes in Destiny 2. All of them can be acquired by doing the legendary lost sectors in SOLO mode.

No Backup Plans exotic gauntlet for Titans (Image via Bungie)

Radiant Dance Machines, No Backup Plans and Nothing Manacles are all new exotic pieces of armor that were added to the reward pool in Season of the Lost. These three exotics are for the Hunter, Titan and Warlock classes, respectively.

3) Ager's Scepter

Ager's Scepter in Season of the Lost (Image via Bungie)

Little is known about this weapon except that it's an exotic Trace rifle. The community is speculating that Ager's Scepter will be rewarded to the Guardians at the end of the "Tracing the Stars" quest.

Destiny 2 already has this weapon's ornament in the Eververse shop called, "Symbol of Rule".

