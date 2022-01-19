How to complete the Destiny 2 Graviton Lance catalyst in just one burst

Cheesing catalysts have been a long-running tradition inside Destiny 2. Be it inside PvP or PvE, players know how to work their way around quickly when it comes to masterwork an exotic weapon. However, for efficient execution, the cheesing spot needs to be full of adds that are easy to kill and have low spawning time.

king thrall is slowly taking over the dojo @Hive_Thrall Pro tip: any kill while you're in a well will generate laurels for the event. I used the thrallway after Vorgeth to finish my quest this week. Pro tip: any kill while you're in a well will generate laurels for the event. I used the thrallway after Vorgeth to finish my quest this week. https://t.co/e3IbekmuWd

One of these spots is located within the Forsaken campaign, where players can fully utilize it. Bungie will be putting the entire expansion alongside Tangled Shore in the DCV(Destiny Content Vault), so Guardians have until Witch Queen to fully execute this.

The following article breaks down the process of completing the Graviton Lance catalyst with just one burst.

Destiny 2 players can finish the Graviton Lance catalyst in one burst

There are a lot of places where Guardians can take their unfinished catalyst or calibration objectives and get the job done quickly. Some of these locations include:

Thrallway checkpoint in Shattered Throne dungeon.

Shuro-Chi checkpoint in Last Wish raid.

The new loot dungeon checkpoint in Grasp of Avarice dungeon.

They may be three different activities, but they all have one thing in common. Each encounter throws in piles of enemies which are easy to kill, leading to quick calibrations.

RyanSnuv🏳️‍🌈 @Dragosnuv



Not the most exciting thing to do but I enjoy this type of chill grind For everyone asking how its just Thrallway and a bunch of gunsmith bounties and going to spider to refill on glimmer 16 hours totalNot the most exciting thing to do but I enjoy this type of chill grind For everyone asking how its just Thrallway and a bunch of gunsmith bounties and going to spider to refill on glimmer 16 hours total 😀Not the most exciting thing to do but I enjoy this type of chill grind 💚 https://t.co/qgsIumXKiX

However, a Reddit user named u/OfficerRamathorn talked about new activity on the Destiny 2 subreddit, where only a specific gun will work. He uploaded a video of the Graviton Lance Scout Rifle at the first checkpoint of the Forsaken campaign.

It showcases how every enemy is getting killed repeatedly by a single burst of the weapon.

The idea behind the execution is pretty simple. Players will need to start the Destiny 2 Forsaken campaign and head towards where Fallen enemies spawn. But the trick lies in their infinite spawn rate. These enemies won't stop spawning until anyone kills the yellow-bar Cabal next to them.

The intrinsic perk of Graviton Lance, known as Cosmology, makes this farm more practical and possible. The perk states:

Kills with this weapon cause enemy targets to detonate and spawn Void projectiles to track targets.

So players will need to shoot a burst of Graviton Lance at the Fallen and wait until the void projectiles do the rest.

