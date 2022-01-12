Destiny 2 Witch Queen leaks reveal new activity, codenamed "Scornucopia"

Bungie has dropped some hints regarding the upcoming Destiny 2 Witch Queen recently via a trailer. It showcases bits and pieces of Savathun's Throne World, the next prominent location in the DLC.

However, with the current Season 15 going on longer than expected, the community can't wait to start digging through several rumors and speculations.

Nyxara @MxNyxara The raid will likely take place within the split-open Pyramid inside Savathun's throne world. The raid will contain two bosses, the final boss will be "The Witness". The raid is likely to contain Hive & Taken enemy types. The raid will likely take place within the split-open Pyramid inside Savathun's throne world. The raid will contain two bosses, the final boss will be "The Witness". The raid is likely to contain Hive & Taken enemy types. https://t.co/qeCS8eFlMJ

One of the leaks regarding the upcoming content in Witch Queen comes from a Twitter account named MxNyxara. They uploaded a few things related to the next seasonal activity in Season 16, the number of spawning points in the entire Throne World, and more.

Note: This article is based on rumors and speculations, so readers should take everything with a grain of salt.

Scorn-based seasonal activity, load zones, strikes, and more leaks for Destiny 2 Witch Queen

The first few leaks uploaded to MxNyxara's Twitter profile appear to be the location for the upcoming 6-player activity on Savathun's Throne World. Bungie has been vocal about how much they want each season released with an expansion to have the same significance.

Nyxara @MxNyxara Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, will contain a 6-man activity known as "Scornucopia". A high enemy density activity focused on Scorn. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, will contain a 6-man activity known as "Scornucopia". A high enemy density activity focused on Scorn. https://t.co/qvwCxeicUA

However, this hints at a Scorn-based season alongside the Hive-based expansion in 2022. With the release of the Throne World trailer yesterday, most speculation is turning out to be true. The leak states:

"A high enemy density activity focused on Scorn."

The latest trailer also shows Guardians fighting a heavy group of Scorn enemies, which took place inside Savathun's Throne World. So it can be assumed that Bungie is trying to keep the story of the season and expansion tied in a parallel fashion.

Guardians fighting the Scorns in the new Destiny 2 trailer (Image via Bungie)

In addition, Nyxara's account also hinted at possible load zones inside the upcoming Throne World. There are supposed to be 21 load zones in total, with Public and Private having 14, Lost Sectors having 3, and 4 Raid Zones.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen is also rumored to have two new strikes, one related to the campaign and the other post-campaign.

Nyxara @MxNyxara Savathun's Throneworld will have 21 load zones total.



14 Public/Private load zones.

3 Lost Sectors

4 Raid Zones. Savathun's Throneworld will have 21 load zones total.14 Public/Private load zones.3 Lost Sectors4 Raid Zones.

As shown in the very first few seconds of the Throne World trailer, players will be getting a taste of the Darkness Pyramid closer than ever before. The leaks also suggest the next new raid being inside a fractured Pyramid located within the Throne World.

The Fractured Pyramid within the Throne World (Image via Bungie)

The Witch Queen expansion will go live on all platforms on February 22, 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is based on speculations data mined by reputed leakers, so some things are subject to change in the final product.

Edited by Ravi Iyer