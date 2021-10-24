Bungie teases a possible 'Whisper' buff among other things in Destiny 2 future

A recent blog post by Bungie, otherwise known as TWAB, didn't include that much information about Destiny 2's changes. However, there were a few exciting things towards the end, which Bungie might have just hinted at. Talk of numerous nerfs and buffs might be coming in the future, including weapons and armor.

Bungie has already confirmed a few of the changes coming with the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary patch. They include the nerfs on the Vex Myhoclast exotic weapon, Dunemarchers, and Hunter's Shatterdive. Adding to the tally might be something else: the buff on the Whisper of the Worm exotic sniper rifle.

Destiny 2's most significant sandbox patch comes with its 30th Anniversary with numerous nerfs and buffs.

Bungie has been planning to bring forth changes to a lot in the sandbox of Destiny 2. The changes are scheduled to take place on the 30th Anniversary patch, including exotic weapons and armor. Dunemarchers and Vex Mythoclast, among other things, will change with the update.

Exotic Titan leg armor, known as Dunemarchers, will be getting a confirmed nerf with the 30th Anniversary patch. The ridiculous chain of lightning on the melee will be adjusted within the sandbox in Destiny 2. Senior Community Manager dmg04 recently confirmed this change on Twitter.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 @CoolGuyGames Believe the team is looking at some tuning on Dunes for the December patch as well.We’ll have a TWAB in November to cover all the goods. Stay tuned. @CoolGuyGames Believe the team is looking at some tuning on Dunes for the December patch as well.We’ll have a TWAB in November to cover all the goods. Stay tuned.

Bungie will also be bringing in a slight nerf to the Vex Mythoclast. While the nature of the nerf has not yet been confirmed, it is safe to assume that the changes won't be groundbreaking. The exotic fusion rifle has been called a "bit hot" inside the PvP alongside other things.

While it provides more than enough service inside the Destiny 2 PvE sandbox, the community is yet to see it perform without the Particle Deconstruction mod. Among other things, Shatterdive and Fighting Lion will also change with the Anniversary patch.

DestinyNews+ @DestinyNewsCom Vex Mythoclast nerf coming in December patch. #Destiny2 "Goal isn't to nerf into the ground, but some tuning is felt to be in order." Vex Mythoclast nerf coming in December patch. #Destiny2 "Goal isn't to nerf into the ground, but some tuning is felt to be in order." https://t.co/38Mza8uFcI

Lastly, Whisper of the Worm, the exotic power sniper rifle, got mentioned towards the end of Bungie's recent blog post. It stated:

I've heard "whispers" of a few things that already got me thinking about switching things up.

While the actual nature of the buff itself has not been mentioned, players assume that overall changes will be made to power sniper rifles such as Whisper and D.A.R.C.I. It can also mean that Season 16 might have a seasonal mod synergizing with sniper rifles, similar to Particle Deconstruction with Fusions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar