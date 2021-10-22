Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.1.1, changes to Trials of Osiris, The Corrupted fixes, and more 

Destiny 2 recently updated many things in the game that require tweaks to the sandbox, bug fixes, and much more. It ranges from PvE endgame strikes to competitive PvP, which could have been game-changing if kept within the ongoing content.

With the player base growing each month, Bungie has had a hectic year keeping track of everything and providing constant updates and fixes to every minor issue in the game. Hopefully, the recent hotfixes and patches will fix some significant problems for the upcoming weeks in Destiny 2.

Upcoming changes to Destiny 2 with the latest HOTFIX 3.3.1.1

One of the Destiny 2 strike activities known as The Corrupted has been on the receiving side of many bugs and peculiar occurrences, especially with its Nightfall variant. This season's previous hotfix saw a similar change to the same strike. Bungie removed one of the Champion enemies from an encounter that led to the Guardians' incomplete platinum run.

Corrupted also saw one of its Nightfall modifiers nerfed, with Sedia's Durance knockback reducing from 40% to 20%. However, Bungie fixed a few additional issues with the frustrating strike with the upcoming updates, especially in the higher-tier Nightfall runs.

The Corrupted boss phase (Image via Bungie)

Bungie fixed an issue inside the Destiny 2 Corrupted strike, where the elevator console sometimes couldn't interact. This led to a total waste of the entire strike, and players had to start again from the beginning.

The issue of Sedia's shield regenerating faster than expected during Nightfall strikes has also been fixed. Her shield will now regenerate based on the health threshold inside Nightfall, much like regular Vanguard strikes or direct launch.

Bungie also announced numerous changes to the Destiny 2 Trials in the upcoming days. Players will be able to get a taste of the freelance lab in the ongoing week, alongside the latest changes. Capturing zones inside Trials of Osiris won't be granting any super energy to the Guardians from now on.

Destiny 2 Freelance Trials (Image via Bungie)

Additionally, Trials for Osiris will restrict any fireteam leader's access if they don't reach the recommended power level. Flawless players won't be able to reset their tickets to prioritize matching with other resetters for the first two wins on a new card. Also, traveling to the simulated lighthouse will no longer reset streaks of any activity.

