Bungie's plan for Destiny 2 Trials matchmaking makes it easier for new players to reach Flawless 

The most recent reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost saw the Trials of Osiris return with a revamped reputation system and additional tweaks from Bungie. In their latest TWAB (This Week At Bungie), the company shared details on the major spike in player counts for last week's Trials, alongside specific plans for matchmaking in the future.

Every Friday, the community gets to see the arrival of the competitive PvE activity, alongside the exotic vendor Xur. Bungie further calculated that out of the 700k player counts inside Trials last week, at least 20 percent were first-timers. This confirms a step towards the right direction.

Bungie's latest changes in matchmaking for Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris was put on hold for the first couple of weeks of Season 15, as Bungie announced a complete rework. Since then, over 750,000 Guardians have tried out the revamped version, with approximately 237k Guardians going Flawless.

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris player count (Image via Bungie)

Bungie is delighted with the first week of Trials, however, there are some elements that they feel need changing for the upcoming days. By keeping room for improvements in mind, Bungie has released a few modifications in the ongoing week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost.

The company is not happy with the players' experience when it comes to matchmaking after seven wins. It has been recorded that this area has a higher chance of putting 5-0 cards against the Flawless ones. It further led to the introduction of a new pool of skill-based matching called, "Flawless matchmaking pool."

Flawless matchmaking pools in Destiny 2 will work exactly as the name implies. Any Guardian with a Flawless passage will only be matched with others having the same card.

This will prevent players with 5 to 6 wins on their cards from facing highly skilled opponents. Additionally, it makes the matchmaking for the road to Flawless fairer.

Bungie has also made a few decisions regarding players who are on a skid. Those experiencing a bad streak will compete in a few easy matches. This will help in building up their form and confidence.

However, this doesn't mean an entire weekend of smooth sailing, with everyone cheesing their way to Flawless. To make things fair, a penalty has also been added for those who leave their fireteam halfway into the match.

There have been quite a few solo players who have abandoned their fellow fireteam members. Doing so any further will result in a 30-minute ban from Trials.

The Guardians will have to go head-to-head against each other on the Distant Shore map. Reed's Regret Adept, the latest Destiny 2 Linear Fusion Rifle, is this week's Flawless reward.

