Bungie reveals Destiny 2 Season of the Lost calendar for 2021 

It has been almost four weeks since the arrival of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, and Bungie has finally confirmed the upcoming events by releasing an official calendar on their website just yesterday.

Usually, Bungie releases a roadmap alongside the start of each new season. However, the community didn't get any detailed information from the company about the confirmation of their plans, until very recently.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost calendar for 2021

Season of the Lost will include over 100 seasonal ranks, weapons, armor, and plenty of other upgrades from its prior storylines. Guardians will have a total of six months before Destiny 2 Witch Queen, which will put Bungie into the driver's seat to release content with a few months gap.

1) August to September

On August 24, Guardians got to start the seasonal quests and challenges of the Dreaming City, which marked the start of Season 15. As of now, Mara Sov has imprisoned the Witch Queen in her chambers until she gets Xivu Arath off the Awoken world.

Astral Alignment in Season 15 (Image via Bungie)

Very recently, the Guardians also got hold of the newest exotic weapons, the Lorentz Driver, and the Ager's Scepter. The initial stages of this season are providing a way for the future. Everyone should farm for new weapons, modifications, and increase their power level for activities to come.

2) October to November

The main focus for the Destiny 2 community should be during this period, as Bungie will be bringing back the "Festival of the Lost" with a new look all over. It usually takes place during the month of Halloween, where Guardians can take part to get various masks and consumables.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost Roadmap (Image via Bungie)

Earlier, the exclusive activity of the Lost took place inside the Infinite Forest of Mercury. Since the location has been vaulted, this year Guardians will be farming inside something called the "Haunted Lost Sectors". Since the rewards are not clear, it has been announced that the "Astral" and "Shattered" will be the two difficulty options to choose from.

3) December to February

The four-month long wait will be finally over as Bungie will be holding a special 30th Anniversary event in Destiny 2. As the second half of Season 15 kicks off, Guardians will be able to get both the paid and free aspects of the event, with the loot caves being free and the Gjallarhorn having a price tag.

Destiny 2 upcoming weapon, Gjallarhorn (Image via Bungie)

Additionally, the moments of triumph will also make their return during this time. So Guardians can expect the current flow of the storyline in upcoming few weeks as the Witch Queen is still five months away.

